Blake gunning for Sunderland success

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GUNNER BLAKE, who led to the final stride in A5 class at Sunderland last week, can go one better over the 450m course at 7.44 tonight, live on PGR.

Shirley Linley’s dog looks ideally housed in trap one with a slow starter next door and can make all.

Later on the card Dean Blackbird’s Stormy Shelby can strike from trap six in a D2 dash at 7.44.

He was a big eyecatcher off a slow start last week and a better break should seal the deal.

At Towcester, the action kicks off with a B4 over 460m at 6.08, in which Richard Baker’s red-clad Quivers Bucks has a great chance to boss the inside.

A rare slow start proved costly latest, but a slicker exit can put him in charge.

The A2 which follows over 500m at 6.26 can go the way of Steve Rayner’s progressive performer Drohobych Galaxy.

Best bets

Quivers Bucks

T1 Towcester 6.08

1pt win

Drohobych Galaxy

T2 Towcester 6.26

1pt win

Gunner Blake

T1 Sunderland 7.44

1pt win

Stormy Shelby

T6 Sunderland 9.28

1pt win

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