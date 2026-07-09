Bikini to cover all angles in Coronation Cup final

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

BIKINI BULLET has been faultless in both rounds of the Coral Coronation Cup and there is no reason to oppose the bitch is tonight’s big-race final, live on PGR at 9.33.

The fact that two of her rivals - kennelmate Teddie and Essex Vase winner Tiffield Tarquin - both went comfortably under the 35-second barrier for tonight’s 575m trip last week suggests the £10,000 decider is no gimme, but Bikini Bullet was simply awesome when taking her semi-final.

The move up to Romford’s six-bend trip has seen Belinda Green’s bitch dominate, and her track-record display when hosing up from Burrows Charm last week will see her go off odds-on despite the quality of the field.

She clocked what would be a record for the 225m trip when posting a 13.13sec split, and took six spots off the mark set by Gary The Arb with her 34.34sec end-time.

That makes Teddie’s 34.82sec and Tiffield Tarquin’s 34.76sec times pale by comparison even though they were top-class runs, and as long as she breaks well she should overcome trap four with ease.

The feature is preceded by the Coral Guys & Dolls final at 9.13, where the crucial question is which version of Scooby Diamond turns up.

If it is the one who pinged out to run riot in the opening round in 23.69sec then there will only be one winner, but Nathan Hunt’s Puppy Cup heroine misses the kick as often as not, as was the case when well beaten by Headford Sarah in their semi-final.

As ever in a Romford 400m decider there is a ton of early pace on display, but the turn of foot Scooby Diamond showed in the opening round was eye-catching, and if she gets it right from the boxes tonight she is fancied to scoot into a decisive first-bend lead.

Maxine Locke is double-handed with Headford Sarah and Droopys Will, and it is the former who looks likeliest to capitalise should the selection get it wrong at the start following a strong win last week for the pup.

Locke can strike earlier on the card in a 400m one-off at 8.13 with Headford Fiona, who will only need to reproduce her 23.79sec effort of last week. If she fails to do so, Locke has an excellent second chance with the selection’s litter-brother Headford Wayne, also a sub-24 seconds scorer on the same night.

Green has a seriously good team of 575m sorts, and her Bonus Bullet can underline the promise of a debut over course and distance last week in a maiden at 7.53.

She was always going to struggle after kennelmate Bombshell Bullet popped out but stuck to her guns well enough to finish second and faces a much easier task tonight.

Bombshell Bullet is back in action in the 575m finale at 10.13 and only needs to avoid Mad For Cash on the run-up to turn with what should be another winning first-bend lead.

Gudhand Ben was rather gifted a win on debut in a Central Park sprint but the 400m trip should suit him at 8.33 and he can go in again for Paul Young from a decent make-up.

There are a couple of finals down for decision on Sunderland’s PGR card, with the Arc Standard at 8.23 looking something of a match between smart heat winners Unanimous Leo and Cunnigar King.

The latter was quite a bit quicker over the 450m trip with his 26.83sec, but the inside draw for Unanimous Leo will make him hard to get across, particularly as Tom Heilbron’s dog moved middle on the bend last week.

The Arc Dual Distance final at 9.03 over the same trip sees a bunch of sprinters line up after last week’s two-bend heats and it is not one to get too involved with. Vialli earns the nod as trap three might see Stuart Tighe’s dog break better.

Open Check nap

Bikini Bullet

9.33 Romford

TV Hot Hounds

Unanimous Leo

Sunderland 8.23

1pt win

Bonus Bullet

T1 Romford 7.53

1pt win

Scooby Diamond

T6 Romford 9.13

1pt win

Bikini Bullet

T4 Romford 9.33

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.