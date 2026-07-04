Bikini puts on a show for Romford record

BIKINI BULLET blasted into the Coral Coronation Cup final at Romford with a sensational display of early pace when taking the first semi-final of the 575m competition on Friday.

The task facing Belinda Green’s bitch was not too taxing, as an SP of 3-10 underlined, but the manner of her victory was simply breathtaking as she flew out to set a new track record of 34.34sec (going normal) for the six-bend trip, taking six spots off the mark held by now-retired kennelmate Gary The Arb.

Even more astonishing was the fact her sectional of 13.13sec was quicker than the 225m record that was set by Chopchop Rainbow in 2022.

Bikini Bullet was chased by Burrows Charm, but pulled further away the further they went and crossed the line nine lengths ahead of her Hove trackmate.

Green’s Teddie was just as easy on the eye when proving far too good for the rest in the third semi. She was soon clear and came home just over eight lengths ahead of Izzys Tenpin, although her 34.82sec effort was put in the shade by her kennelmate.

Green went on to complete a 575m four-timer, with equally dominant performances from Bombshell Bullet and Behemoth, both making all to clock 34.91sec and 35.14sec.

It was not quite the perfect night for the Hove handler, however, as her Raebella Bullet took a crashing fall in the second Coronation Cup semi.

Essex Vase champion Tiffield Tarquin came back to his best here, with Roy Peckham’s dog pinging the lids to turn on his own up front.

Raebella Bullet tried to pace up from trap two but Bubbly Amber had started quickly on her inside and dragged back Green’s bitch from behind as they turned, sending her to the deck.

Tiffield Tarquin was away and gone and came home five lengths clear of Underground Jim in 34.76sec.

Fortunately, Green reported the faller fine yesterday. “She’s all right, she’s bouncing around this morning,” she said, “she must be one of the most unlucky bitches I’ve ever had. As soon as she came out of the boxes, her and the one-dog were just coming together, but she’s okay and that’s all that matters. Other than that it was a great night.

“Bikini Bullet is very consistent out of the boxes and when she pings she really does love it in front. It makes life a lot easier, especially around Romford. She’s not the biggest thing in the world but she’s a little pocket rocket.

“As for Teddie, she likes it as long as she gets her own way! She does what she likes when

she wants. You might get good Teddie, you might get a bad Teddie, but it’s very exciting to have two in the final.”

Green was happy enough with the pair coming out in traps three and four, adding: “Teddie probably has her perfect draw [in three] and although I’d have liked to have seen Bullet closer to the rails she’s gone completely straight out of three before, so I don’t think we have too much to concern us. And she keeps starting like that you could put her out in six.”

While Green had the best of the six-bend action, it was Maxine Locke who led the way over four when taking both Guys and Dolls finals over 400m

Headford Sarah was first up and showed real determination to hold her pitch on the run-up as Bretons Girl barged into her.

Rockmount Kellie got loose but was outpaced into the third by Headford Sarah, who pulled away to lead home Scooby Diamond (8-11f) by four lengths in 23.91sec. The favourite got the start all wrong but kept on well to qualify.

Droopys Will was a 14-1 winner of the Guys but there was no luck about it as he ground down early leader Duffin Dermy, turning second and getting to him off the last to score by a neck in 24.03sec.

Locke also completed a four-timer with two sharp efforts from Headford Wayne (23.87sec) and Headford Fiona, whose 23.69sec romp was the best of the night.

Draw for Friday’s finals - Coral Coronation Cup: 1 Burrows Charm, 2 Izzys Tenpin, 3 Teddie, 4 Bikini Bullet, 5 Underground Jim (m), 6 Tiffield Tarquin (w).

Coral Guys & Dolls: 1 Headford Sarah, 2 Droopys Will, 3 Piemans Goalie, 4 Duffin Dermy, 5 Gallant Star (m), 6 Scooby Diamond (m).

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