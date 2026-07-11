Bikini proves the perfect choice as she scorches to Romford glory

BIKINI BULLET marched unbeaten through this year’s Coral Coronation Cup at Romford, capped by a brilliant display in Friday’s £10,000 decider over 575m.

Superb throughout the competition – a run that included smashing the track record in her semi-final – Belinda Green’s bitch once again dominated her rivals in the decider as she clocked a slick 34.55sec.

Roy Peckham’s Essex Vase champion Tiffield Tarquin raced prominently but was outgunned by the June 2024 whelp who showed superb all-round speed, much to the delight of her handler who has longed for big-race glory under the lights at London Road.

Speaking on the podium, Green said: “We finally cracked Romford – that’s all I wanted!

“We were screaming her home. She made me sweat a little with Tiffield Tarquin turning with her, but as soon as she secured the inside ground she was able to assert.

“She’s young and that was only her 13th performance. She’s open to improvement and we should have a really exciting career with her.”

Plans remain fluid for the future with Green adding: “She stays well enough, but she’s a precious little thing and us ladies like to be looked after! So we will look after her.”

Co-owners Billy Boyle, Adam Williams, James Tubman and Anthony Ratnasothy were all present to welcome their star after her victory and Boyle was keen to heap praise on her trainer as he said: “Big credit to Belinda and her team, she has managed all the dogs incredibly well. She’s a really good, underrated trainer who keeps knocking in the winners from stock that doesn’t cost as much as some of the other big kennels.

“That was a really good buckle tonight, fair play to the runner-up. Bikini Bullet is a good four-bend bitch stepping up to an intermediate trip and she has shown great pace.

“A big shoutout to her breeder, Pio Barry. He rang me around 12 months ago recommending this bitch. He sold us Bo Shine Bullet before and he was spot on again.”

Williams, a prominent owner who is also involved in the JR Racing Syndicate attached to Maxine Locke’s kennel, said: “It’s been a great buzz all week.We stood on the terraces and my heart was pumping; when she went past us with the six we knew it was game on.

“She is such an exciting bitch – we don’t know where the ceiling is with her.”

Tubman, who has owned greyhounds with Green before, said: “Billy asked me one night over here if I fancied having a share in this bitch, so Anthony [Ratnasothy] and I decided to get involved and it has been brilliant so far.”

The winner is only Ratnasothy’s second greyhound, and he said: “We’re lucky to be involved in a bitch like this and you have to be lucky to win these big finals.

“We were here last year by chance when one of the big competitions was on, and the opportunity arose for us to have a share in her; we’re delighted.”

Green also struck on the supporting card with impressive 575m maiden winner, Bonus Bullet, who clocked 35.35sec.

Monmore handler Nathan Hunt bagged a treble on the night, headlined by Puppy Cup heroine Scooby Diamond, who secured a second big prize at London Road in the 400m £5,000 Coral Guys & Dolls final.

Scooby Diamond in her Guys And Dolls winner's jacket Credit: Steve Nash

Owned and bred by Steve Noble, she battled hard to overcome Phil Short’s Gallant Star, posting 24.00sec in a thrilling finish.

Hunt said afterwards of his star lady: “She’s got a will to win; she showed it last week just to qualify after completely missing the break.

“Tonight she had a nice pitch on the outside, but she showed how determined she is – she’s a classy sort and we’re lucky to have her.

“It’s a privilege to train for Steve [Noble] and I’m delighted for them both – particularly the bitch. To win the Puppy Cup and then come back and win a competition like this takes some doing.”

Noble, whose Scooby prefix has been carried by numerous champions in recent years, said: “To have bred the bitch too makes it extra special.

“I didn’t have a great view of the start but I knew it wasn’t ideal with dogs inside her at the bend. However, I was over the moon to see her power up the home straight like she did.”

Scooby Diamond hails from a crop that also includes Noble’s Kent Plate champion Scooby The Lady, and he added: “This is a fantastic litter, all seven dogs are top-class.

“I think Nathan will probably step her up after tonight to see if she stays the 480m. She has won over that trip in the past but that was early in her career. We’ll see how she goes – if not we’ll be back here.”

Whisky Elsa (24.12sec) and Mad For Cash (35.04sec) were Hunt’s other winners over 400m and 575m respectively.

Fastest on the night over the standard trip was the Dave Mullins-trained Brindle Bully, who scorched the sand in 23.51sec, while there were other impressive displays from Richie Taberner’s Rios De Janeiro (23.90sec), Maxine Locke’s Headford Wayne (23.99sec) and Paul Young’s Gudhand Ben (23.93sec).

Elsewhere, two Category Three finals featured on the Friday night card at Sunderland.

Mark Bulmer’s Cunnigar King (26.91sec) showed smart all-round speed to strike in the Arc 450m Standard Trophy final, and then Stuart Tighe’s Vialli (27.16sec) justified favouritism in the Arc Dual Distance decider.

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