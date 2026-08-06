Big-race winner Parker delighted to join growing list of first-time scorers

THE success of Droopys Flare in Hove’s Coral Regency last weekend saw trainer Sean Parker join a growing list of first-time Category One winners for 2026.

Since the start of the year there have now been six trainers who have enjoyed their first moment in the big-race limelight as Parker joined Roy Peckham (Tiffield Tarquin), Susan Watson (Droopys Typical), Kelly Wilton (Fortanach Col), Patrick Godfrey (Arthur Bitter) and Rose Draper (Harton Whirlwind) on the roll of honour.

Only six handlers in the whole of 2025 scored a first major success – Patrick Browne (Gingers Prince), Craig Morris (Chelms Bear), John Flaherty (Naochra), Barry Denby (Butlers Lane), Mike Burton (Outa The Clouds) and Shaun Gresham (Rapido Spy) – so Parker’s strike saw that tally equalled, and the Sheffield trainer believes it is a trend that will continue over the next few months.

“The big-name trainers at the top are on record as saying how hard it is to pick up a top-class dog these days,” he said. “The likes of Mark Wallis and Patrick Janssens have been quoted recently in the Racing Post along those lines.

“What it means is that the door is more open for those who might pick up a talented runner or take a chance on a youngster and then get rewarded later down the line.”

The success of Droopys Flare was certainly not an unexpected one, however, as the brilliant staying bitch has been knocking on the door for the past year or more, with either the mighty Mongys Wild or her own injury problems being the main obstacles in the major races.

Parker said: “We know we’re very lucky to have her. When John [Stubbings] and I got her from the sales as a pup she wasn’t a cheap buy, but we saw the staying potential was there .

“She’s broken track records and finished second in some top Cat One competitions, so it was nice to finally see her get over the line first in a final. The fact it was the Regency, arguably the biggest race outside the Leger for stayers, made it even better.

“I’ve been involved all my life, and worked with my mum Elaine when she won big finals, but it feels all the sweeter winning one myself. A lot of hard work has gone into getting this bitch right and I was delighted for John, who’s a big supporter of the game.”

Victory was far from straightforward, as Droopys Flare had to pass several rivals to score, but as Parker added: “She has a racing brain and that’s something you can’t teach. We saw it at Shelbourne last year when she won at the Winter Festival, and she used it again to win on Saturday.

“By the way, I want to thank Hove and all the staff there from top to bottom for the way they treated us trainers and connections. It was fantastic, and to be offered a meal and drinks on final night was a lovely touch and much appreciated.

“All being well then the St Leger is her next major target at Dunstall Park. I’ve looked at the dates and it’s feasible that she could run there and also return to Shelbourne for the Festival, but we’ll just play it by ear for now.”

After landing a first Category One, Parker is now hoping the titles prove like buses and another one will follow straight on. He said: “I’ve been delighted with the way our pup Annadown Shadow has been trialling at Nottingham and he’ll be our main hope for the Puppy Classic there.

“I’d say the track suits him much better than Towcester, and he showed that when he missed his break in the Juvenile Classic final at the latter.

“He’s a fast dog from a very good litter and hopefully he can show his speed when the Nottingham race starts.”

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