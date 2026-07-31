Big names line up Monmore workouts

THE Ladbrokes Gold Cup and Summer Stayers are the next major competitions off the rank, and there are some big names in action before racing at Monmore tonight ahead of the track’s summer double header.

Strike It Skye, who returned after her Derby exploits to gallantly win the 480m one-off at Dunstall Park’s Centenary celebration meeting, is due to trial for Mark Wallis, while Northern Flat winner Woltemade is among a number of Jimmy Fenwick stars in action. He is scheduled for a solo.

Wallis said yesterday: “While we did think Strike It Skye might be a potential stayer, the more I see her run the more I think she’s better suited to four bends.

“The Gold Cup is her target as she needs some competition racing. Part of the reason we took her to Dunstall Park last week was to give her a look round there again with a view to the Oaks later in the year, which is her main focus.”

2024 Greyhound of the Year Wicky Ned, second to kennelmate Woltemade in that Northern Flat decider, is another big name on the sheet.

The 2024 Greyhound of the Year is due to go against Zenith Tanju, while the Fenwick-trained Zenith Pasha is being kept up to his work over the track’s 630m trip with a solo planned despite the dog having already notched an impressive course-and-distance treble to remain unbeaten since moving up to six bends.

Debbie Calvert’s Gold Cup hopeful Sole Focus, who also reached the Derby semi-finals at Towcester, is booked for a 480m solo.

Kelly Wilton gives another big-race winner, Fortanach Col, a first look at Monmore with a 480m trial, with the Summer Stayers likely to be the target for the Sheffield Three Steps to Victory winner.

Both competitions close to entries at 11am on Wednesday, with the opening rounds this coming Saturday.

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