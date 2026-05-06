Big guns drawn apart in TV Trophy heats

MONGYS WILD, the defending champion, and rising marathon star Greenwell Gypsy, have been kept apart in the draw for Saturday’s heats of the Barking Mad TV Trophy at Towcester.

A 16-strong entry will contest three heats of the Category One competition over 942m, and racing manager Danny Rayment was delighted to see the pair avoid each other.

He said: “I was pleased to get as many entries as we did given how dominant Mongys Wild has been, and we could be set up for a superb final if Greenwell Gypsy continues the impressive start she has made over extreme distances.”

Trap draw

Barking Mad TV Trophy - Ht 1: 1 Ivy Hill Maisy, 2 Frankton Ivy, 3 Mongys Wild, 4 Vacant, 5 Laughil Pippa (w), 6 Reality Power (w).

Ht 2: 1 Greenwell Gypsy, 2 Bubbly Evie, 3 Droopys Rated (m), 4 Savanaregimental (w), 5 Alright Patricia (w), 6 Scarty Mel (w).

Ht 3: 1 Salacres Belleza, 2 Innfield Fifi, 3 Remember Betty (m), 4 Vacant, 5 Harlequin Flewin (w), 6 Bombay Hilda (w).

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