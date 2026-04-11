Bet St George wary of Wallis newcomer

FORGOTTOTELLYA heads the betting with the sponsors for this year’s Bet St George Gymcrack which kicks off this afternoon at Sheffield.

Handled by champion trainer Mark Wallis, whose sole success in the lucrative puppy competition came at Hall Green back in 2005 with Go Commando, the 5-2 market leader has raced only once in Britain when hosing up by four lengths at Towcester in a slick 28.61sec for the 500m.

Jake Hoey, head of trading for the sponsors, believes the jolly, along with second favourite and Monmore Puppy Derby runner-up Droopys Script, will prove tough to beat.

“Sheffield is a track that takes some getting used to, especially for inexperienced pups, and those near the top of the market, especially Forgottotellya, will come on a bundle for their trials,” he said.

“He’s clearly useful and anything trained by Mark Wallis warrants the utmost respect.”

The £17,500 competition has attracted a talented crop of youngsters, including plenty travelling from afar.

The newly launched bookmaker business, owned by prominent greyhound owner Nic Brereton, takes over from Brereton’s BresBet as sponsor of the event, and the firm has been delighted with the entry.

Hoey added: “It’s tremendous prize-money and it’s great to see some of the kennels travelling to take part – in particular Maxine Locke, whose owners, JR Racing, also sponsored a £5,000 puppy event at Romford.

“It’s a busy time on the open race scene and we’re happy with the entry. Locke’s Droopys Script is our second favourite and we believe the front two will prove tough to beat.

“But Jimmy Fenwick has a good recent record in the event and his Woltemade is already a Category One champion so is capable, as is Ballymac Buddy for Ted Soppitt.”

Sponsors’ betting

Bet St George Gymrack: 5-2 Forgottotellya, 7-2 Droopys Script, 8 Droopys Vicar, 9 Annadown Shadow, Ballymac Buddy, Droopys Buck, 11 Romeo Arran, Woltemade, 12 Copney Queen, 22 bar.

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