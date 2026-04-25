Bet St George fearing Whirlwind strike at Sheffield

BET ST GEORGE are hoping outsider Harton Whirlwind doesn’t cause a shock result in Sunday’s £17,500 Gymcrack decider at Sheffield, sponsored by the local online bookmaker.

The new Sheffield-based operator, founded by greyhound owner Nic Brereton, has racked up liabilities on Rose Draper’s youngster, who is one of the outsiders for the title.

Jake Hoey, head of trading for the sponsor, said: “It isn’t the final we expected to see when we saw the initial entries, but I think the field we have ended up with highlights the competition’s quality.

“Local pup Harton Whirlwind is one of the outsiders at 20-1 but is our biggest liability having been backed at huge prices ante-post.

“It’s a competitive final, but, as the market suggests with Copney Queen as our 7-4 favourite, I think she can edge it if getting a clear run.

“Woltemade and Annadown Shadow are two nice pups and the dangers, but you cannot rule any of the six finalists.Anything can happen in these puppy finals as we saw last year with a 12-1 winner.

“This is our first step into sponsorship and I’m sure it won’t be our last. Congratulations to all on making the final and hopefully we see a great race.

“This is the start of a big few months coming up for us. As a company we are big on England and anything patriotic, so we will be targeting the World Cup for business.

“There will be plenty of England-related specials available, which will include us trying to go top price!”

Bet St George Gymcrack final

Bet St George: 1 Harton Whirlwind 20-1, 2 Romeo Arran 18-1, 3 Annadown Shadow 2-1, 4 Droopys Typical 33-1, 5 Copney Queen 7-5, 6 Woltemade 9-4.

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