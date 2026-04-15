Berb and red looks a winning recipe

KILARA BERB has more than 30 spots to find with Armagh Daithi on last week’s heat times for the Ladbrokes.com 480 at Monmore, but a trap one draw makes him the pick to see off his rival in tonight’s final at 8.31, live on PGR.

Nathan Hunt’s dog is an out-and-out railer so the red jacket is a big advantage for him, and he has the early speed to match anything to the bend over the 480m trip.

Stamina is not his forte, but when the pair met at the end of February over course and distance it was Kilara Berb who outbattled his rival after a ding-dong tussle from the opening turn.

Armagh Daithi put some modest efforts behind him to make all in 28.10sec in winning his heat, and that is a time Kilara Berb has never matched. However, Mark Wallis’s dog seems to be ever more reliant on an early lead nowadays, and if the pair go head-to-head into the bend as seems likely he will struggle to get past Kilara Berb.

The other final on the card, the Ladbrokes.com 264, follows at 8.47 and is an even trappier puzzle over the 264m trip, with the break crucial as always in sprints.

Newinn Bachelor was turned over by 18-1 shot Fluff The Start last week after he missed the break, but Kim Billingham-Hine’s dog is usually reliable from the boxes and is fancied to reverse the form with something to spare.

He was on fire over course and distance last summer, posting much quicker times than tonight’s field could manage, and if he comes away as he can he should put the race to bed off the opening turn.

The sudden closure of Oxford has meant Kevin Hutton has had to bring Start The Engine on to the open-race scene, and his first competitive race away from the Cowley track saw him turned over in a sprint at Dunstall Park.

Not too much should be read into that, however, as he was facing serious sprinter Bower Sheeran and could not hold his rival to the bend.

Tonight’s rivals do not possess such searing early pace, and the 480m trip for a one-off at 8.13 should be well within his compass. With two railers inside him, he can deal with trap three to make all.

Hutton can also strike with Venetian Will as he makes his six-bend debut in heat one of the Ladbrokes.com 630m Maiden at 7.22.

He could not go the early pace in a Derby trial stakes over 500m at Towcester last time out, but has a decent draw to work from over the 630m trip and is fancied to get round in front tonight and stay there.

Hutton’s Tooreen Rose has Irish staying form in the book and was left at the boxes on her debut at Hove, so warrants plenty of respect for heat two (7.39).

However, Skyfall Mini is a tough nut to crack when she gets her head in front and Esther Driver’s bitch is another who in fancied to win on her six-bend debut with the red jacket to help her.

Trap one is probably not where Hutton’s Droopys Doris wants to be, but if she gets it right from the boxes for heat two of the Ladbrokes.com 480 Bitches she should have enough early speed to hold them all at bay to the bend and turn with a decisive lead.

Open Check nap

Newinn Bachelor

8.47 Monmore

TV Hot Hounds

Venetian Will

T3 Monmore 7.22

1pt win

Start The Engine

T3 Monmore 8.13

1pt win

Kilara Berb

T1 Monmore 8.31

1pt win

Newinn Bachelor

T5 Monmore 8.47

1pt win

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