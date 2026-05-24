Battle against antis has to really ramp up

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IT HAS been heartening to see how greyhound racing has finally battled back in recent weeks against those who push misinformation in their zeal for prohibition.

For many years it seemed official policy was to ignore the ‘antis’ for fear that engaging with them would only legitimise their ever more outlandish claims.

It is fair to say that many promoters’ initial reluctance to publish injury data for fear it would be cherry-picked, overstated and used against them has indeed turned out to be true.

However, the very fact that transparency now exists is a huge reason that greyhound racing is not only still able to self-regulate but also retains, in England at least, broad mainstream political support.

However, campaigners are extremely well funded and just keep coming back with more and more attacks.

They led to GBGB chairman Sir Philip Davies – who looks a better appointment as each day passes and particularly so by the manner in which he did the TV rounds following the shabby Welsh decision to ban the sport – issuing a call to arms in this very spot three weeks ago.

Perhaps his most telling line was: “We should be confident enough to welcome the challenge, whilst at the same time we must be loud and proud about greyhound racing”. That was only a slightly different and more parliament-speak version of top trainer’s Tom Heilbron’s earlier “the GBGB need to grow a set of bollocks and do more”.

And through circumstance that has come to pass following the launch of a so-called Greyhound Watch website by Animal Aid which questions the whereabouts of any greyhound not seen on track for over a month.

The reaction from the greyhound community has been gloriously furious, with pictures splashed across social media of just what a wonderful time their own ‘missing’ loved greyhounds are actually having.

It is very hard to unite greyhound racing, but Animal Aid certainly did just that, although this now has to continue with real momentum and not be just a blip.

Greyhounds are, by common consent, the most regulated animal in the country and arguments about greyhound racing being cruel do not stand up, nor do the nonsensical claims that they are forced to race.

People will have ethical objections, as is the case with anything to do with animals in sport or even the food chain, and those battles for minds will be tough to win no matter how much we show that greyhounds absolutely love to race.

But those who go further, such as the animal rights groups, are deserving of the term extremist and we need to bang that home. Their views are not a widely held view and nor does the evidence back them up.

If the GBGB does stick to focusing almost completely on welfare, understandable as it seems given the attacks from outside, the whole reason for greyhound racing existing is eventually going to be blurred then lost.

The centenary of the sport will be celebrated in two months’ time at Dunstall Park and it was encouraging to learn that the GBGB’s newest venue was chosen to showcase what the sport is all about going into its second century.

There are also some excellent individual track campaigns going on, but it all seems a little fragmented and haphazard meaning an industry drive is crucial.

Mike Davis threw significant funding at it through the short-lived Greyhound Racing UK before switching his attentions to Towcester, but there was always an element of his being on the outside looking in and not being officially recognised.

The GBGB’s National Greyhound Week has been a huge success, so why not National Greyhound Year?

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