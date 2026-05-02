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Greyhounds

Batman strikes again at Romford

There were two finals decided at Romford on Friday night
There were two finals decided at Romford on Friday night Credit: Steve Nash

MYSTICAL BATMAN provided the highlight of a fine treble for trainer Maxine Locke at Romford on Friday night as he justified favouritism to land the £500 final of the Romford Maiden Stayers over 575m.

The winner was pushed hard by Paul Burr’s Ballymac Suntan, but kept on to score by a head in 35.29sec (+20).

Locke had earlier sent out Headford Sarah to post a fastest-of-the-night 23.78sec (+20) in the top division of the 400m bitches’ stake, while Droopys Rarirty completed the kennel hat-trick when taking the first heat of the Friday Night Standard in 24.16sec (+20). Paul Young’s Bubbly Crusader took the other qualifier in 23.80sec.

There was a smart run from Tony Dean’s False Strap in the night’s other final, as the progressive July pup again went off the front, posting a personal best to beat Young’s Bubbly Everest in 23.79sec (+20).

Young took the first of three 575m heats of the Romford Friday Night Stayers courtesy of Bubbly Flame (35.17sec, +20 for all), with Martyn Wiley’s Unmistakeable (35.48sec) and Burr’s Bacon Frazzles (35.79sec) landing the other eliminators.

At Sunderland, Tom Heilbron’s classy Bower Sheeran continued his winning ways with a four-length strike over 261m in a swift 15.39sec (+5), while Carl Jackson’s Frankies Lion (27.34sec, +10) and Jimmy Fenwick’s Zenith Magic (39.70sec, +20) took respective 450m and 640m one-offs.

Trap draws
Romford Friday Night Standard - final: 1 Funky Ryan, 2 Lindas Yes Baby, 3 Droopys Rarity (m), 4 Bubbly Crusader (m), 5 Funky Adz (m), 6 Mahoonagh Hoffa (m).
Romford Friday Night Stayers - final: 1 Charlie Loves Me, 2 Mad For cash, 3 Bubbly Amber, 4 Bubbly Flame (m), 5 Bacon Frazzles (m), 6 Unmistakeable (m).

Swords cuts a dash at Clonmel

SWORDS DIAMOND, one of two winners on the card for trainer Graham Holland, set the standard as the €20,000-to-the-winner National Produce Stakes got under way at Clonmel on Friday night, writes Phil Donaldson.

Having his first start since a sprint success at Shelbourne on March 31, the son of Holland’s former kennel star Swords Rex impressed as he made all in a fastest 28.14sec for the 525-yard course.

Holland later struck with Shotgun Dez (28.61sec), who beat kennelmate Riverside Rex half a length in the last of the eight first-round qualifiers.

It also proved a good night for Kirby-winning trainer Michael O’Donovan, who took the first two heats with Cushie Flytplan (28.48sec) and Hackney Dancer (28.62sec).

Scooby Marquess, a litter-sister of UK-based Category One winners Scooby The Lady and Scooby Diamond, ran out an eyecatching winner for Jennifer O’Donnell as she made all in heat four in a second-quickest time of 28.36sec.

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