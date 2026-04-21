Barry can’t wait to see Teddie in full flight in Belle

KEANE BARRY hopes to land a first Category One title as an owner on Saturday night with well-drawn local Teddie in the Coral Brighton Belle.

Last year’s Coronation Cup-third has impressed off the front in her heat and semi-final at Hove. She is a major contender for the £10,000 prize and the clear second favourite at 11-2.

Professional darts player Barry, a greyhounds enthusiast involved in five dogs, four of whom are competing on Saturday night at Nevill Road, is looking forward to the final. However, he was keen to heap praise on handler Belinda Green and her team for getting the April 2023 whelp back on track after a lengthy layoff. He said: “We’re absolutely delighted with her at the moment, she has found her trapping boots and has been running ever so well.

“Belinda [Green], her partner Gary [Whittington] and the team at the kennels have done a brilliant job with her. She was off the track for five months with a few minor injuries, but has come back in great form.

“She took a tumble in her trial stake, but has flown in the two rounds of the competition so far and has been rewarded with a decent draw in the final.”

Now in his seventh year on the PDC Tour, the 23-year-old enjoys being hands-on in the sport. In his spare time he helps out champion trainer Mark Wallis by parading alongside girlfriend Emily Wallis.

“I love the dogs, I’ve paraded five runners so far with two winners and three thirds,” he said.

“Obviously the Wallis kennel has the favourite for the final in Strike It Skye, and she is a great bitch. There will be some friendly rivalry between us, but I enjoy helping out and if I’m not playing darts somewhere you’ll find me helping out on Saturday nights with any runners.

“My dad owned dogs when I was really young, but I first got into owning them myself through my manager Greg Hatcher, who was part of the Bruiser Boyz syndicate. We have three other runners this weekend on the same card – Innfield Fifi, Beachy Bullet and Broncos Bullet.

“It’s great fun and I really enjoy it. Hopefully, we’ll have a winner or two on Saturday night. Although it is the biggest race on the night, I’d say my best chance is Teddie, given the draw!”

Barry co-owns Teddie with Oliver Suter, Billy Boyle and Whittington. Beyond the weekend, he is excited about a Derby campaign with their powerful black, who will be in the drum on Friday for the first-round draw. He added: “We’ve entered her for a bit of fun. She’s lightly raced for her age and reached the third round last year. She’s trapping so well and the 500m at Towcester will suit.”

Coral Brighton Belle (Hove, Saturday)

Best price: 1 Teddie (13-2 bet365), 2 Blackstone Opera (12-1, generally), 3 Strike It Skye (8-15. bet365), 4 Raebella Bullet (8-1, bet365/Boyles), 5 Aayamza Shazza (6-1, generally), 6 Alright Twinkle (20-1, generally).

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