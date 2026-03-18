Barclay stoic in face of Valley threat

THE Welsh ban news came as a disappointment but no shock to Harlow promoter Dave Barclay, who bought the Valley track which is situated in Hengoed, 15 miles north of Cardiff, in 2021.

He said yesterday: “This was always likely to be the way the vote went as the whole process has been geared towards pushing the ban through quickly. However, the judicial review was only heard last week and we’re awaiting the verdict on that.

“We’re of the belief that the process has been flawed and that they have not fulfilled legal requirements, which we hope will be recognised when the verdict is announced.”

Judgement on the judicial review is expected to be made by March 23 at the earliest or by April 7 at the latest, the day before the Senedd is dissolved for the 2026 election in May.

Barclay added: “The GBGB and Mark Bird have done a great job pushing back on this and the fight is not done yet. There is an appeal process should the ban be upheld, but I’m hoping we don’t have to go down that route.

“Valley is a fantastic greyhound track set in a small community and many local people are employed there and the highest welfare standards are met. There’s an irony in that I’ve been granted planning permission to put in a new vet’s room, racing office and kennels by the local authority, but the MPs want to close us down.

“At the end of the day the law is the law, it should be black and white and if it hasn’t been followed, this ban should not be upheld.”

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