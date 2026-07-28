Ballymac Og can power home at Dunstall

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

BALLYMAC OG returned to winning ways in good style last time out at Dunstall Park and can follow up with another powerful display at 9.16 live on PGR.

Bob Hall’s well-drawn wide-tracker races without a penalty and returns in A2 company over the 480m trip in the final race on the card. The son of Ballymac Kingdom can race handily before making a telling move from halfway.

Another wide runner fancied to score from the stripes is Gerry Ballentine’s Mr Gaffney earlier on the card in the A4 at 7.33. Packing big early speed, he can race clear and build an unassailable lead.

At Newcastle this afternoon, Jimmy Fenwick’s scopey Howay Mateo has shown nice speed in his couple of starts and can race clear again.

The May 2024 youngster can open his account against moderate A8 company at 3.07.

Later on the card, Angela Harrison’s newcomer Balrobuck Tom kept decent company at Pelaw and can strike at the first time of asking in the A2 at 4.22. Well drawn tucked away on the inside, he can defend the rail before kicking clear.

Best bets

Howay Mateo

T5 Newcastle 3.07

1pt win

Balrobuck Tom

T1 Newcastle 4.22

1pt win

Mr Gaffney

T6 Dunstall Park 7.33

1pt win

Ballymac Og

T6 Dunstall Park 9.16

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.