Back-to-form Shadow storms into next round of Kent Silver Salver

SHADOW STORM bounced back to winning ways in the opening round of this year’s Arc Kent Silver Salver with an outstanding victory over the 277m trip at Central Park on Saturday night.

The Richard Rees-trained champion sprinter, who already holds Scurry Gold Cup and National Sprint titles to his name, delighted his handler by returning to the winner’s podium after tasting defeat on Derby final night at Towcester in the Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy.

The July 2023 whelp blasted his rivals away in the fourth of the six qualifiers, cruising home by just under four lengths in a fastest-of-the-night 15.98sec.

Rees said yesterday: “He did everything right and it was great to see him back winning like that. He was perfect.

“I’m over the moon with him and we’re happy to have trap one in Saturday’s semi-finals –but it’s a great competition with some of the best around over two bends lining up.”

The Hove handler will be represented by three talented speedsters in the semis. His Avarua Zlatan (16.29sec) made all in the final heat after returning star Avarua Lake ran well in defeat to qualify from the opening heat. On the duo, Rees added: “Avarua Zlatan is a hard dog to catch right, but he is very fast and that’s what he can do.

“I’m really pleased with how Avarua Lake went. He was returning from a niggle, but we like him a lot and that was an encouraging run back in his first race since April.”

Odds-on favourite Thurlesbeg Pablo was a shock elimination from the first qualifier, in which kennelmate Slaneyside Swade (16.10sec) struck for Paul Donovan after flashing from the boxes.

Romford trainers fared well on the night at Central Park and Dave Mullins scored in heat two with Zenith Scorpion (16.27sec), running the bends better than initial leader and runner-up Raha Jayjay, who had broken best and led into the bend.

Champion trainer Mark Wallis sent out 9-1 winner Crafty Alejandro (16.20sec), who won on merit at the expense of long odds-on favourite Magical Luka. The favourite survived elimination by scrambling home in third.

Yarmouth raider Nightingale Crew (16.06sec) used his inside draw to full effect in the fifth heat, seeing off Wallis-trained Pavilion Team by a length.

The feature race on the supporting card was the Arc Maiden Trophy final over 491m, which was dominated by Donovan’s Westwood Shay, who pulverised his rivals off the front by over five lengths in a slick 28.82sec.

Maxine Locke’s Ballymac Kobe landed the top standard over 491m in 29.14sec. Elsewhere on the card, there were also impressive wins for Martyn Wiley’s maiden winner Blackburny (28.96sec) and Richie Taberner’s Arc Novice Stayers victor Aero Pepinillo (40.60sec) over 664m.

Trap draw: Arc Kent Silver Salver semi-finals (Saturday, Central Park)

SF1 1 Raha Jayjay, 2 Avarua Lake, 3 Hackney Toast, 4 False Strap, 5 Headford Cian (m), 6 Bucking Bucks (w).

SF2 1 Shadow Storm, 2 Crafty Alejandro, 3 Avarua Zlatan, 4 King Luther (m), 5 Pavilion Team (m), 6 Headford Eimear.

SF3 1 Zenith Scorpion, 2 Nightingale Crew, 3 Beaming Isla, 4 Magical Luka (m), 5 Ballinakill Liam (w), 6 Slaneyside Swade (w).

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