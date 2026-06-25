Auf Wiedersehen as a pet for Finders Keepers

A GREYHOUND who showed zero enthusiasm for chasing the artificial hare has swapped the UK for Germany as another successful homing for Home Run Hounds.

Finders Keepers was intended to race at Sunderland with Yvonne Bell, but did not chase so was retired before she even started and sent to await homing at Home Run Hounds’ homing centre in Wickford, Essex that is funded by Sunderland track owners Arena Racing Company.

Renamed Kiki, it was through an online listing that she caught the attention of Natalie Angst and Tom Antonic, professional musicians who live in Germany after growing up in California.

The couple travelled to the UK to meet Kiki for the first time and immediately took to her, and a month later she was crossing the channel en route to a new life almost 1,000 miles from where she was raised.

“We wanted a dog which would fit around our lifestyle and knew from friends that greyhounds are incredibly relaxed and love to sleep on the sofa,” said Angst. “Initially we looked locally, but we both fell in love with Kiki and quickly arranged for her new life in Germany.

“She’s been with us for a month now and it’s completely changed our lives. Everything we do is for Kiki, and we’ll be taking her home to California when we move back to the States in the next couple of years.

“We adore taking her on her walks, having a cuddle on the sofa and adapting to life in our home has been no issue at all – although she will hang around the kitchen if food is about!”

Founded in 2022, Home Run Hounds operates six homing centres across the UK and finds homes for up to 300 ex-racers each year.

The charity is increasingly homing greyhounds internationally, with dogs happily settled in Canada, USA, Morocco and Europe already this year.

“Home Run Hounds helped us to find a greyhound which is suited perfectly to our lifestyle, the volunteers were so helpful from start to finish,” added Angst.

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