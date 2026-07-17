Astron to show he's a star in BGBF Puppy Cup final

IT IS dangerous getting dogmatic about puppy form, but it is still tough to look past Romeo Astron in tonight’s BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup final at Dunstall Park, live on PGR at 7.58.

Tom Heilbron’s youngster shaped as being potentially top class on his debut in the Arc Puppy Trophy at Sunderland, and it was no disgrace for him to finish down the field in the final behind the equally promising Annadown Chip.

He has taken to Dunstall Park for this Category One event like the proverbial duck to water, showing excellent early speed, close railing and staying power. Trap one is a huge plus for him in the £10,000-to-the-winner event and as long as he starts well another first-bend lead is there for the taking, which will make him hard to beat.

Harton Whirlwind showed he is also a pup to keep an eye on with a battling display to catch Aero Clipper in their semi-final last week, and is fancied to prove the main threat if able to get a tow round.

Keefill Sequoia has a ping break in the locker based on Doncaster evidence, but he will need to find his trapping boots if he is to turn around two defeats at the hands of Romeo Astron in this competition.

Bluejig Outlaw is another who has been foot-perfect at Dunstall Park and can round off the Arc Stayers Cup final at 9.18 in style.

Maxine Locke’s dog has won both heat and semi-final of the 660m competition in style, showing too much middle pace for the opposition and seeing out the six-bend trip really well.

This Category Two decider is a decent affair, but he has plenty in hand on the clock and if avoiding an early bump can prove strongest from halfway.

Eagles Respect showed his true colours to win his heat and Angie Kibble’s dog is a big threat, but if both solo he is likely to find the selection too hot to handle.

The other final on the card is the Arc Dash Trophy at 8.38, with Swift Helena taken to come out of top of a competitive decider over the 270m trip.

Kate Harrison’s bitch showed a smart turn of early and ran a great bend to post the best time of the qualifiers and a good start can see her repeat the dose.

Kevin Hutton’s kennel is in good form at present and his Jazzy Duke appeals in the 6.58 over 480m.

The pup is clearly going the right way and there was a lot to like about his latest victory at Towcester, where he paced up nicely to make all.

He will need to break well to keep the back-to-form Pain Barrier at bay early, but a draw inside Kim Billingham-Hine’s dog may just prove decisive.

However that one fares, Billingham-Hine can strike with Newinn Bachelor in a 270m sprint at 8.18.

He has a good draw to work from and is clearly on top of his game having notched a speedy hat-trick at Monmore.

The open action ends with a cracking standard race at 9.38 in which Hutton’s Start The Engine is perfectly drawn to complete a hat-trick. The 480m trip is at the top end of his range but he is flying and can turn a first-bend lead into a winning one.

Monmore has ten opens down the road from Dunstall Park including two maiden finals. The first, the Ladbrokes.com 480, is at 8.34 and looks good for Brian Thompson’s Shake The Bottle, who is perfectly drawn in trap one.

The second, over 630m, is next at 8.54 and can see Zenith Pasha follow up an impressive six-bend debut in the heats.

Jimmy Fenwick’s dog went well under the 38-second barrier despite checking at the sough and if he makes no mistakes this time he could run riot.

On a busy night of open racing, Central Park has five, with Dave Lee’s Brunch Pal a strong fancy in a one-off over 491m at 9.30, while main picks at the SIS meetings at Doncaster and Star Pelaw are Sam Lapidge’s Gothic Joshua (7.24, 450m) and Rick Holloway’s Mickeys Tribute (6.39, 435mH) respectively.

James can stand up Shelbourne form

WI CAN JAMES can continue his fine run of form for trainer Pat Guilfoyle to take tonight’s opening semi-final of the Time-sponsored Puppy Derby at Shelbourne Park, live on SIS, writes Phil Donaldson.

The talented youngster had to pull out all the stops to pick up the reopposing Slick Sanctuary last week but can frank the form in what should be another good buckle with Karol Ramsbottom’s dog at 8.32.

The withdrawal of Robert Gleeson’s Carrick Becks from the second semi (8.48) has left it looking wide open, and a narrow vote goes to Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Scheff, who is a strong runner over this 525-yard trip.

Elsewhere, Guilfoyle’s flying tracker Magical Luka returns to action following his unsuccessful raid on Central Park’s Silver Salver when he goes in the heats of the Bar 1 Betting Sprint Cup at Dundalk.

Drawn in trap two in the sixth of the nine 400-yard heats at 9.05, he should have too much all-round pace for his rivals.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.