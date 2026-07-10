Astron to call the puppy shots at Dunstall Park

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ROMEO ASTRON cruised to success in the opening round of this year’s BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup at Dunstall Park and can follow up with another dominant display in his semi-final tonight at 6.38, live on PGR.

Tom Heilbron’s talented youngster is well drawn and can punch up on the inside into the opening bend before making all again over the 480m trip.

Sheffield raider Harton Whirlwind was a beaten favourite in the first round but Rose Draper’s September 2024 whelp can get back on track in the weaker second semi at 8.18.

He can race handily to halfway before making his move to book his place in next weekend’s £10,000 decider with a victory.

Semi-finals of the £5,000 Arc Stayers Cup also feature on the card and the opening qualifier at 7.38 is red-hot with four first-round heat winners lining up.

Marathon star Greenwell Gypsy looks a banker to qualify with her big finishing kick over 660m, but Maxine Locke’s classy Bluejig Outlaw is the dog to beat in this competition and can gain first run.

He is well placed down the centre in trap four with a tight railer on his immediate inside.

Produce Stakes champion Eagles Respect can take early control of the second semi at 8.38 and will prove tough to beat.

Angie Kibble’s tracker faces only one moderate starter on his inside and should enjoy a clear run early.

Heats of the Arc Dash Trophy over 270m are among the races on the supporting card, with votes going to Richie Taberner’s Aero Pattika (6.58), Simon Deakin’s Yahoo Gavin (7.58) and Kate Harrison’s Swift Helena (8.58).

At Central Park the Arc Standard Trophy final at 5.30 is the only open on the card and it is tough to look beyond Locke’s impressive heat winner and likely favourite, Ballymac Blanco, who is drawn to perfection on the inside as the sole railer.

With the Coral-sponsored Sussex Cup and Regency both kicking off in seven days, hopefuls for both Category One events feature among 12 opens at Hove this evening.

The David Lewis-trained Alright Bullet can get favourite backers off to a good start in the 500m puppy opener at 6.06.

The last time he donned the red vest, he beat talented rivals such as Irish Derby finalist Droopys Deploy. Tonight is a significantly easier assignment than that and he is the banker of the night.

Mike Burton’s Carrick Scholsey has been in flying form at Monmore and can extend his winning run to six when racing over 695m at 7.06 in what is a warm Regency trial stakes.

He has the inside racing line and, providing he traps on terms, can defend the inside before making all.

Belinda Green’s kennel has been red-hot in recent weeks and her Behemoth is another strong pick in one of the weaker Sussex Cup trial stakes over 515m at 7.26.

Rapido Benji returned to action after a short layoff with an impressive front-running display over 500m last time out and more of the same is expected from June Harvey’s speedy wide seed at 7.46.

One of the most talented trackers on show this evening is the Richard Rees-trained Texas Jack at 8.06, and he can make a winning return to competitive action with a Sussex Cup trial stakes win at 8.06.

Droopys Invent is a tight railer and races from trap three, while the selection races from trap six with a vacant box on his inside. He can blow these rivals away, and is one of the leading hopes for this year’s 515m showpiece.

Two Category Three finals headline the card, with the favourite fancied in both.

Jason Heath’s exciting new addition Burrows Odyssey (ex Flight Club) impressed on his UK debut and can step up on the effort to land the Coral 695m Maiden Stayers final at 8.26.

Jamie Kingsley’s Croydon Rory (8.46) was equally impressive and can run riot from trap six in the 515m maiden decider.

Open racing also features at Monmore this evening, with the opening heats of the Ladbrokes.com 630m Maiden Trophy offering the first appealing wager in the shape of northern raider Jacktavern Boom (7.54) for William Hamilton.

A well-backed second last time out behind a useful rival over 640m at Newcastle, he looks head and shoulders above his rivals.

Another well-backed loser last time who can score is the Mark Wallis-trained Coonough Laura (8.14), who looks well drawn in the other qualifier.

Wallis can also strike in the two Category Three finals on the card over 264m and 480m.

SIlver Salver champion Ballinakill Liam (8.34) can reverse heat form in the sprint decider, while prolific kennelmate Armagh Daithi (8.54) can notch yet another win over four bends in Wolverhampton.

Nathan Hunt’s Sams Magic ran well on Trainers Judgement Night and can make all again over 480m in the standard contest at 9.34.

Opens also feature at Doncaster and Star Pelaw this evening, including a 890m marathon in Yorkshire which can go to Michelle Brown’s hat-trick-seeking Homestead Anna (9.09). The Craig Morris-trained sprinter Nightingale Crew (5.53) can get back to winning ways over 275m when he takes a big drop in class.

Betting

Dunstall Park (Coral/Ladbrokes) - 6.38: 1 Romeo Astron Evs, 2 Aero Daisy 12, 3 Feathers McGraw 9, 4 Keefill Sequoia 11-4, 5 Ballycian Boy 7-2, 6 Untold Dinero 14.

6.58: 1 Heathmill Nidge 8, 2 Beatties Lyra 5, 3 Aero Pattika 9-4, 4 Blackstone Benny 6, 5 Bogger Bale 2, 6 Crossfield Bert 5.

7.38: 1 Greenwell Gypsy 11-2, 2 Droopys Scratch 15-2, 3 Aero Boris 12, 4 Bluejig Outlaw 4-7, 5 Malcolm Bosh 7, 6 Newinn Jolie 8.

7.58: 1 Yahoo Gavin 11-2, 2 Headford Sonny 15-2, 3 Sehnsa Amigo 11-2, 4 Burrows Ace 5, 5 Millbank Burner 15-8, 6 Sehnsa Legend 5-2.

8.18: 1 Aero Clipper 12, 2 Harton Whirlwind 11-8, 3 Fabulous Martini 11-2, 4 Bonville Kane 12, 5 Aero Noduff 11-8, 6 Four Assassins 12.

8.38: 1 Droopys Maximus 14, 2 Eagles Respect Evs, 3 Saqqara 8, 4 Venetian Mick 7-2, 5 Bandit Paddy 7, 6 Savanaregimental 4.

8.58: 1 Swift Helena 13-8, 2 King Sammy 5, 3 Controlled Chaos 15-2, 4 Aero Hypernova 13-2, 5 Heatseeker 5, 6 Moulton Mickey 11-4.

Hove (Coral/Ladbrokes) - 7.06: 1 Carrick Scholsey 11-8, 2 Powerhouse Duke 9-4, 3 Minstrels Six 28, 4 Newinn Ginger 25, 5 Deadly Disco 11-4, 6 Face The Storm 5.

8.06: 1 Venetian Jock 10, 2 The Other Chief 5-2, 3 Droopys Invent 4, 4 Dunbolg Formula 11-2, 5 Vacant, 6 Texas Jack 11-10.

8.26: 1 Marshmallow Moon 9-2, 2 Bling Bling Mhi 14, 3 Brideside Belle 11-2, 4 Vacant, 5 Stormy Bluey 10, 6 Burrows Odyssey 2-5.

8.46: 1 Clairkeith Penny 14, 2 Gingers Layla 2, 3 Peke Blunders 20, 4 Glideaway Joey 16, 5 Cloheena Del Boy 12, 6 Croydon Rory 4-7.

9.46: 1 Ower Cracker 8, 2 Westwood Shay 7-2, 3 Droopys Extragud 7-2, 4 Finchogue Fury 12, 5 Blackstone Opera 8-11, 6 Vacant.

Open Check nap

Alright Bullet

6.06 Hove

TV Hot Hounds

Alright Bullet

T1 Hove 6.06

1pt win

Romeo Astron

T1 Dunstall Park 6.38

1pt win

Croydon Rory

T6 Hove 8.46

1pt win

Sams Magic

T2 Monmore 9.34

1pt win

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