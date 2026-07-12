Astron giving Heilbron some Maverick vibes with Puppy Cup power

ROMEO ASTRON stamped his authority on this year’s £10,000 BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup with a demolition job in his semi-final at Dunstall Park on Saturday, and has trainer Tom Heilbron excited for the future with the Dave Firmager-owned and bred pup.

The only unbeaten finalist after two rounds, he has now accounted for his rivals in the competition by a combined winning distance of more than 15 lengths.

Taking control of his 480m qualifier at the opening bend, he simply ran away from the field to score by more than eight lengths in a fastest-of-the-night 28.55sec.

Newcastle handler Heilbron said of his August 2024 whelp: “Not since Links Maverick came on to the scene have I been this excited by a young dog.

“Dave [Firmager] sent us him with this competition in mind and I think there’s more to come from him. We came here blind in the first round and, after two spins, I think he can improve again. He is getting the trip well and has lovely pace. I think he can cope with any sort of trap draw – but obviously we would like one again!

“Dave is a tremendous supporter of the sport and has supported us in recent years with some cracking dogs. He is a pleasure to deal with and hopefully we’ll enjoy the journey with this lad.”

Rose Draper’s Harton Whirlwind put first-round defeat disappointment behind him with a powerful display in the other semi, reeling in Richie Taberner’s Aero Clipper off the last and striding out nicely to post 28.88sec.

Semi-finals of the £5,000 Arc Stayers Cup also featured on the card, with favourites winning both over the 660m trip.

Maxine Locke’s Bluejig Outlaw dominated throughout in the opening semi, making all in 39.76sec, while Angie Kibble’s Produce Stakes winner, Eagles Respect, outstayed his rivals in the second semi and came home just over a length clear in 39.83sec.

The supporting card featured fast and furious action, including heats of the Arc Dash Trophy over 270m.

Paul Meek’s Heathmill Nidge (16.31sec) struck in a messy opener before Bradley Stowe’s Sehnsa Amigo (16.25sec) and Kate Harrison’s Swift Helena (15.96sec) both achieved smooth successes.

The trap draws for all three finals will take place on Monday morning.

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