Arc ‘thrilled’ with ‘Back On Track’ campaign

THE ‘Back On Track’ campaign run by Arc this autumn has been dubbed a success after boosting online bookings by 33 per cent and restaurant reservations by 28 per cent year-on-year.

The campaign applied to Central Park, Nottingham, Newcastle and Sunderland Stadiums and offered punters 25 per cent off all admission, trackside and restaurant packages, and proved so successful it was extended by Arc to cover the first two weeks of November.

Sarah Newman, marketing and communications manager at Arc, said: “We launched Back On Track with a view to engaging three customer types – our regular racegoers, casuals who might visit once or twice each year and people living in the immediate vicinity of each track.

“We are thrilled with the response to the campaign, particularly amid economic uncertainty where competition for the leisure pound has never been greater.

“This is a real boost ahead of a busy Christmas schedule for all venues which will set the foundations for a positive 2026 where we have every intention of growing these figures even more.”

Central Park Stadium saw online bookings up by 39 per cent year-on-year from October 1 until November 15, while the attendance for this year’s Premier Greyhound Racing Kent Derby – won by Romeo Tomcat – jumped by 69 per cent compared to 2024.

The track’s general manager Dovile Skapciute said: “We’re sat in a great catchment area, particularly during the summer months, and have a great amount of space available for private celebrations, hen parties, stag dos and more.

“As an outsider to greyhound racing before taking on this role, I’ve been encouraged by what we’ve achieved as a team thus far and look forward to building on progress in 2026.”

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.