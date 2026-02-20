Arb blow for team Green

GARY THE ARB, who had been due to line up in the sixth Category One final of his career on Saturday night, was withdrawn on Friday morning from Monmore’s Ladbrokes Winter Derby by trainer Belinda Green.

Runner-up to Proper Heiress in the competition last year, the Romford 575m track-record holder was due to run from trap three, but Green said on Friday: “He has soreness in his elbow. He got progressively better as the week has gone on, but we’ve run out of time for him to take his place in the final.

“I made the call to owner Garry Smith this morning that he would need to be pulled out. Although we’re both gutted by the situation, we’re both in agreement that his welfare has always and will always be our first priority.

“He’ll have all the treatment he requires and a well deserved rest.”

