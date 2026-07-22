Antis are bringing prejudices into the welfare debate says new face at GBGB

ABBIE MACGREGOR, this week announced as corporate affairs director at the GBGB, says anti-greyhound campaigners have moved beyond a conversation about improving animal welfare and turned the issue into a conversation based on personal prejudices.

“There is an uncomfortable truth at the heart of modern animal welfare,” she said. “Increasingly, some campaign groups, like Animal Aid, ask us to judge animals not by what they are but by what they think they should be. The result is a philosophy that often has very little to do with the animals themselves.

“Real animal welfare starts somewhere much simpler, by asking a single question: what does this animal need to live a healthy, fulfilling life according to its own nature, not ours?

“A greyhound does not dream of sitting on a sofa all day. It was bred over centuries to run. It thrives on exercise, routine, companionship and stimulation. Anyone who has stood beside a track, or watched retired racers explode into life on a secure gallop, understands that instinct cannot simply be wished away.

“The same is true across the animal kingdom. I personally can’t think of an occasion that prompted me to go and retrieve a tennis ball over and over again at the local park, but that doesn’t mean it’s cruel when a Labrador is doing it.

“The problem isn’t that people care too much about animals – it’s locking society into an empathy trap by assuming animals want the same things we do.”

MacGregor argues that good welfare means respecting those instincts while protecting animals from unnecessary suffering, not pretending those instincts do not exist.

“True welfare means learning to understand animals on their terms, not ours,” she said. “Where animal welfare asks ‘Is this animal thriving?’, animal rights asks, ‘Should this relationship exist at all?’ One focuses on outcomes; the other begins with an ideology.”

She also pointed to one aspect of Animal Aid’s campaigning on its website, noting: “The group encourages supporters not to donate to a wide range of charities and institutions. Among those listed are organisations supporting people with cancer, children’s illnesses and specialist hospitals, including Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“When a campaign begins encouraging people to withdraw support from charities whose mission is to save lives, it has moved beyond a conversation about improving animal welfare and turned into a conversation based entirely on personal prejudices.

“Some activists begin from the assumption that if humans benefit from an animal’s activity, exploitation must automatically follow. But that simply is not how welfare science works.

“None of this means every practice involving animals is beyond criticism. Standards should continually improve. Transparency should increase.

“Where welfare falls short, it should be challenged without hesitation. But we should be wary of an ideology that starts from the premise that animals are happiest only when separated entirely from meaningful human interaction.

“And we all have a duty to call out extremist activism that gets in the way of genuine animal welfare, and genuine animal welfare charities.”

McMillan calls for big push over Welsh petition

ROMFORD stadium manager Karen McMillan has called for the greyhound industry to unite to challenge the pending ban in Wales by signing an online petition which has passed six thousand signatures, writes Dave Clark.

Racegoers at the London Road stadium are prompted by a page in the racecard which features a QR code linking directly to the petition.

The popular McMillan said: “I’m usually only commentating on all things Romford, but this is about us all uniting together – we need 10,000 signatures as a minimum in order for the petition to be considered for a debate in the Senedd.

“I was approached a little while ago to help raise awareness of the petition and the signatures were under 2,000. Now past 6,000 but more needs to be done. Hopefully, every track in the country will get behind this and also carry it in their racecards and promote it on socials like we are.”

The petition, which was created by Martyn Kitt and runs until December 1, reads: “The legislation was put through quickly and without proper consideration, ignoring cross-party recommendations.

“The ban was approved with insufficient evidence and information that was dated and inaccurate.”

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