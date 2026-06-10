Annadown Chip travels north for Puppy Trophy

ANNADOWN CHIP heads the betting for the Arc Puppy Trophy at Sunderland, representing the in-form team of trainer Maxine Locke and owners JR Racing Syndicate.

The speedy and exciting September 2024 whelp, who made all in the PCS Legal Puppy Trophy decider on Derby final night at Towcester last weekend, spearheads a talented team of five pups travelling up for the £7,500 competition.

His litter brother Annadown Warrior, will represent the kennel in next week’s David Lipsey Trainers Judgement Night at Monmore and connections have high hopes for the pair.

Syndicate member Gavin O’Mahoney said yesterday: “Derby final night was a great night for us and to have the first, second and fourth in the puppy final was nice for the kennel.

“Annadown Chip probably has a little bit more early speed than his brother and he trialled up at Sunderland before going to Towcester, so it was always in our plans.

“I personally think his brother [Annadown Warrior] is the better dog, but there’s not much between them and hopefully the pair can return to Towcester next year for a crack at the Derby!”

Locke switched her graded runners from Romford to Central Park last month and the kennel enjoyed a five-timer at the Kent circuit on Tuesday night.

O’Mahoney added: “The dogs have settled in well and Central Park is a great track. Storys Fuse had three winners on the card last night from her first litter and she has just had her second litter for us. All the pups are adjusting to the track well and improving.

“The longer run to the bend suits the type of dog we are trying to buy and breed.”

Arc Puppy Cup (starts at Sunderland tomorrow)

Coral/Ladbrokes 6-4 Annadown Chip, 7 Glengar Vegas, 8 Annadown Wendy, 11 Droopys Vicar, Romeo Astron, Taylor The Best, 14 Slaneyside Sea, Turncoat Ted, 18 bar.

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