Annadown Chip lays down a marker

ANNADOWN CHIP set the standard at Sunderland on Friday night in the opening round of the £7,500 Arc Puppy Trophy heats, justifying cramped odds to land one of six 450m heats.

Maxine Locke’s PCS Puppy Trophy champion made all in 27.05sec, with kennelmate Annadown Wendy next best on the clock and also impressing off the front in her qualifier.

In was a night of mixed fortunes for the Central Park handler with her Ladbrokes Puppy Derby finalist Droopys Vicar knocked over in the first heat, which was won by Tom Heilbron’s Romeo Vega in 27.43sec.

Heilbron’s Romeo Dutch (27.21sec) took one of the other three heats, with Jimmy Fenwick also securing a double with Elegant Shadow (27.46sec) and Taylor The Best (27.19sec).

The card also featured three first-round heats of the £7,500 BGBF British Bred Cup, with the first four progressing to next week’s semi-finals.

Phil Milner has four in Friday’s semis and sent out heat winners Keefill Mo (27.36sec) and Keefill Rocky (27.32sec), with Heilbron’s Fabulous Delta (27.66sec) scoring in the other eliminator.

Trap draws (Sunderland, Friday)

BGBF British Bred Cup – SF1: 1 Keefill Walker, 2 Queen Katherine, 3 Fabulous Delta, 4 Romeo Victor (m), 5 Keefill Goose (m), 6 Greenwell Tyson (w).

SF2: 1 Anglesey Milo, 2 Keefill Mo, 3 King Floyd, 4 Keefill Teak, 5 Keefill Rocky (m), 6 Fardoe Sleek (w).

Arc Puppy Trophy – SF1: 1 Trooper Trippett, 2 Mossend Magic, 3 Crafty Hopscotch (m), 4 Glengar Vegas (m), 5 Elegant Shadow (m), 6 Mustang Fashion (w).

SF2: 1 Bandit Emily, 2 Romeo Astron, 3 Droopys Pioneer (m), 4 Isidor Eighteen (m), 5 Romeo Vega (m), 6 Annadown Wendy (w).

SF3: 1 Mossend Abbie, 2 Annadown Chip, 3 Romeo Dutch (m), 4 Slinky Dog Dash (m), 5 Love The Dogs (m), 6 Taylor The Best (m).

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