Amigo sets pace at Towcester trials session

SANTAS AMIGO has been kept busy on the practice grounds by trainer David Mullins since going out of the Winter Derby semi-finals, and the Juvenile contender again showed his pace with a trial over Towcester’s 500m before racing yesterday.

The All England Cup and Classic winner blasted from trap two in a solo to clock 28.51sec off a 3.86sec split, the fastest of a star-studded session as some big names went through their paces with the Derby on the horizon.

Scooby The Lady, who went unbeaten through the Kent Plate at Central Park for Richard Rees, posted 28.82sec, while Patrick Janssens put some of his top dogs through their paces.

Romeo Ability went quickest as he left Malcom Bosh toiling in a two-dog spin with a 28.75sec effort, also off a 3.86sec sectional.

Romeo Empire put 29.08sec on the board just before the track was regraded, while Romeo Tomcat clocked 28.91sec despite an early bumping match with Teejays Chelms.

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