Acclaim looks good for hot Notts sprint

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GOOD ACCLAIM, winner on all four previous visits to Nottingham, can strike again tonight for trainer Stuart Tighe over the 305 course at 8.01, live on PGR.

Winner of ten of his 12 races overall, including April’s Category Two Dunstall Dash competition, Good Acclaim faces a proper test tonight when meeting another smart sort in Mark Russell’s pacey Da Don, but gets the nod to come out on top of what should prove a good battle.

The last-named’s Nottingham record also stands up to the closest of scrutiny, with five wins from six starts, and he is afforded every respect in what could prove a close-run top division of the two-bend stakes.

Carol Weatherall’s Scooby Matilda, who has been in good shape at her Towcester base, gets the vote in division two of the sprint at 9.11, with Frank Maclin’s Sober Gemstone favoured on her inside draw in a competitive third division at 8.19.

Macklin and Weatherall both have big claims of taking the Arc Stayers Trophy over 680m at 9.46, but with five railers lining up preference is for Macklin’s Tell On Aimee in trap one, with Weatherall’s stamina-laden Frankton Ivy having been allocated a less palatable trap-five slot.

The card also features two 500m heats of the Arc-backed Standard Trophy, and both look extremely competitive affairs.

Barry Denby’s local top-grader Aghaburren Don looks to have a chance to go off the front in the first at 8.36, while course knowledge may help Terry Munslow’s fast-starting Swift Kipper against Nathan Hunt’s Monmore raider Cascabel in heat two at 8.54.

Open Check nap

Good Acclaim

8.01 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Good Acclaim

T5 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Swift Kipper

T5 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

Scooby Matilda

T2 Nottingham 9.11

1pt win

Tell On Aimee

T1 Nottingham 9.46

1pt win

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