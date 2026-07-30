Acclaim for Underdogs as readers respond well to a greyhound tale

UNDERDOGS, the debut novel by Louise Powell, has achieved plenty of success since it was launched earlier this year, being well received by both the greyhound world and those outside the industry.

The story follows a ten-year-old boy named George and his father Reg, who get involved in the independent greyhound scene, known as flapping. The story revolves around former independent circuit Easington in County Durham, where Powell grew up.

She said: “All the characters are fictional but I grew up going to Easington and those experiences, along with all the research I undertook, helped create the story.

“There have been some great responses from people within greyhound racing as well as the general public and I can’t thank everyone enough.

“We also held a publication night party at Star Pelaw, which was great fun and included bingo, sponsoring four races and handing out a signed copy of the book to the winner of each race.

“We held an industry launch alongside the recent Northern Flat heats at Newcastle, which brought a number of figures from the literary scene to the track and included an hour-long talk on the process and inspiration of the story.”

The 34-year-old, who has written prize-winning plays which have been broadcast on BBC Radio, is delighted with how well the novel has been received.

“The nights at Pelaw and Newcastle were great. We’re also planning nights at Monmore, Romford and Sunderland,” she said. “Some of the responses from critics have also been brilliant, including the Financial Times recently ranking the book as one of the top five debut novels.”

Beyond being a great read, the book has also helped spread the welfare message.

Powell added: “At bookshop events there has been great interest from the public and, in turn, we have been able to change the perception of some on welfare and how well the greyhounds are looked after.

“The book and story means a lot to me, Easington was a big part of my life and I’m proud to be able to shed some light on the flapping scene and the characters within it.”

The book is available to buy online and in-shop and is also available to download as an audiobook via Audible.

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