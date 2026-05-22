Ability set to strut his stuff in Derby Plate

ROMEO ABILITY can lay down a marker in the first heat of this year’s PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate at Towcester when lining up over 500m at 7.58 tonight, live on PGR.

The Patrick Janssens-trained star, a multiple Category One finalist, finished runner-up to King Memphis in last year’s British Bred Derby over course and distance, and his class and draw can see him on top.

He endured a rough ride from trap four when eliminated in the second round of the Derby, but can surge up the rails and take control before dominating this time around.

Kevin Hutton’s Droopys Berries is a capable sort and races next door from two. He is the main danger but will leave room up the inside.

Newcastle raider Zenith Pasha dug deep when shedding his maiden tag last week and, open to improvement for Jimmy Fenwick, can follow up with victory in heat two at 9.38.

The move away from the inside to trap five may suit and the track could open up nicely for him with moderate starter and tight railer Rackethall Brute racing from trap four.

Maxine Locke’s Ballymac Kobe boasts smart form at Towcester and the ante-post favourite for the competition can strike in heat three at 9.54.

He switches from trap one to three, which may prompt a slick exit, and his superb all-round speed can prove too much for the rest.

The GreyhoundTrader.com Stakes also features at the Northamptonshire venue, with Seamus Cahill’s new recruit Shudacudawouda fancied to land heat one at 6.38.

In a soft race, a similar display to his effort behind Zenith Pasha last week would suffice, and there is surely more to come from him.

Gary The Arb, winner of the competition in 2024 and a finalist last year, returns to action in heat two at 6.58 but preference is for Rick Holloway’s This Approach. Well drawn in trap one, the railer can gain first run and has some lively clocks to his name.

Gary The Arb has trialled well but races for the first time since February and may just need the outing.

In-form Paul Young sends out Teejays Buddy for the third heat at 7.18 and he could well go all the way in the event.

Formerly known as Droopys Painting, he has smart early speed and will take some holding to the first bend.

Veteran performer Uncle Freddie has moved well in trials on home soil and the Richard Rees-trained tracker can strike fresh in heat four at 7.38.

Racing from trap five with four railers to his left, he can take up a handy position before proving too strong for his rivals from halfway.

Winter to prove too hot for rest

GHOST OF WINTER was a smart winner of her Arc Novice Stayers heat last week at Central Park and can follow up in tonight’s final at 7.50, live on PGR. Luke Morrison’s lightly raced tracker, who kept good company over four bends, looks a good addition to the staying ranks and can win again over 664m, writes Dave Clark.

It is open-racing all the way in Kent, where the first appealing wager on the card is Maxine Locke’s Headford Lily at 5.50. Having gone well in both success and defeat, she takes a drop in class for the 491m affair and can capitalise.

Robert Emery’s Ocean Summer has a nice inside draw for the bitches’ race at 6.40 and gets the nod, while Barry O’Sullivan’s Harlequin Lizzie is another dropping in class at 7.10 and can score from six in maiden company.

Paul Donovan’s Cinderella Tell is a class act and the Kent Plate finalist can make all at 7.30 providing he gets it right at the start.

Three heats of the Arc Bitches trophy can go to Locke’s Skidroe Lady (8.10), in-form Hasty Lottie (8.30) for Dave Puddy and O’Sullivan’s classy and versatile Good Rainbow (8.50).

Donovan’s win-machine Thurlesbeg Pablo has suffered back-to-back defeats but can return to winning ways over 277m at 9.10, while Zenith Legend can follow up last week’s slick all-the-way win over 664m with another dominant display for Dave Mullins in the 9.30 finale.

There are three opens at Yarmouth, with Craig Morris’s Cartoonist (8.17) the strongest play over 659m.

Opens also feature from Doncaster, with Morris’s Flashing Fender fancied to make all in the 9.26 finale on what could be a good night for the kennel with plenty of chances on the card.

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