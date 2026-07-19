Ability has the right tools for Nottingham

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ROMEO ABILITY suffered a rough ride in his last race but can return from a short layoff to show his class in the first of four one-off opens at Nottingham this evening, live on PGR at 7.11.

Patrick Janssens’ star is reopposed by Zappa, who was in large part responsible for him taking a tumble in that 500m race at Towcester as he nosed up his inside. However, he can underline why he was sent off the 1-3 favourite on that occasion at a track where he has an excellent record.

He was odds-on when crashing out of the semi-finals of the Puppy Classic last year over course and distance and then suffered another rough ride when beaten favourite in the final of the British Breeders Stakes in March.

He did land a big one when taking the Derby Plate on Derby final night, and can put a couple of recent defeats behind him in style. If he again fails to clear, Toolmaker Quick is drawn to pounce on the rails.

Just four go to traps for the Arc Sprint at 8.01 and Janssens can strike again with Yahoo Megan.

Born Racer capitalised on a golden opportunity over the 305m course and distance last week and is an obvious danger from trap one, but he was workmanline and Yahoo Megan went well in what was surprisingly her first look at the trip in a trial last week. She can get first run on her rival and stay a step ahead.

Janssens has Slick Senator in the second of two heats of an Arc Maiden Trophy at 8.54 and it will be surprising if he does not find plenty on a 29.43sec trial over the 480m trip.

The youngster showed a proper turn of early speed before getting the bend all wrong on his debut in a Towcester 500m affair and again went markedly middle on the run-up in the trial here. He can only improve and tonight’s test is not a big ask.

Heat one (8.36) looks good for Jason Gray’s Jackierua to step up from graded racing. He has won both A2 and A1 outings over 500m and should prove good enough to make all in a modest field.

Open Check nap

Romeo Ability

7.11 Nottingham

TV Hot Hounds

Romeo Ability

T3 Nottingham 7.11

1pt win

Yahoo Megan

T2 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Jackierua

T1 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

Slick Senator

T3 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

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