A sport that offers so much is worth the fight

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JUST over 100 years ago the first greyhound race took place in Britain – with a six-card race at Belle Vue Stadium, each with seven runners. Before this, greyhound coursing had been practised in open fields chasing live hares, where there were few rules and no oversight or regulation.

The Belle Vue meeting marked the official birth of modern, oval-track greyhound racing in the UK with greyhounds chasing a mechanical hare in a purpose-built stadium.

The meeting attracted a large crowd and word quickly spread, with ‘going to the dogs’ fast becoming a beloved pastime of working-class communities up and down the country. Throughout the war years and in good times and bad, greyhound racing has always offered a great, affordable night out while at the same time providing a good livelihood for thousands of hard-working people.

Much has changed over the past century and, while we can no longer boast the number of licensed stadia we once had, greyhound racing continues with a hugely passionate community.

Our tracks offer fantastic hospitality facilities and our welfare standards and regulatory oversight have never been better. We were therefore delighted to host GBGB’s Centenary Dinner at our newest track, Dunstall Park, on July 24.

It was an excellent evening with top-class racing and I want to congratulate the connections of all our winners. We were delighted to welcome many from the greyhound community, and also pleased to be joined by MPs, corporate partners and members of the press.

Throughout the evening we were able to showcase to them why our sport continues to hold such a precious place in our country’s sporting and cultural heritage.

The evening provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate our sport and what it has achieved. Once again, we were left in awe of the achievements of our canine racing legends – Mick The Miller, Westmead Hawk and Ballyregan Bob – and we were reminded about the many inspirational people who drove our sport forward and contributed to its success over the years.

Of course, those opposed to our sport saw this as an opportunity to take a swing at us. But their numbers were low, their arguments weak and their impact negligible.

As we begin August, we look forward to continuing our centenary celebrations with our National Greyhound Week (NGW) at the end of the month. Now in its fourth year, this initiative gives us an opportunity to do something together as a national sport and show why greyhound racing still has wide appeal.

Previous years have brought much success with tracks seeing their highest turn-outs for that time of year with new people coming through the gates.

As tracks have already been doing throughout the summer, there will be a range of promotions to attract spectators as well as activities for all the family based on our centenary theme. Look out for meals for £19.26 or admissions and drinks promotions for the first 100 spectators.

As always, tracks will mark NGW in the way that works for them. Each is unique and tailors its offer to meet the needs of its local community. Please do go and support your local track during the last week of August and be part of the celebrations.

This summer provides an opportunity to look back at our sport’s rich history but it also allows us to look ahead. Through events such as our Gala Dinner and NGW, it is clear that greyhound racing is more than just a sport; it’s a community that has flourished across the generations.

As the opening of Dunstall Park has shown, our sport is worth investing in, it is worth fighting for and it is worth doing everything we can to ensure it continues to bring joy, purpose and worthwhile employment to thousands of British people.

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