2025 champions back for more at Monmore

HEADFORD DANE and Vhagar (pictured), brilliant winners of the 2025 Ladbrokes Gold Cup and Summer Stayers Classic, both return to Monmore on Saturday as they bid to defend their respective crowns.

Both competitions closed to entries on Wednesday, with racing manager Tony Williamson reporting over-subscribed fields. He said: “We faced some tough decisions, especially with the Gold Cup, which was ten runners over.

“There’s some real quality in both competitions and apologies to those we left out, most have been invited to stand by as reserves.

“Trainers should note that we have a split kennelling in operation, so for those in the first six races it is from 4.20pm onwards, while second kennelling for the later races will start at 6.45pm.”

Headford Dane, who won the 480m Gold Cup for Maxine Locke and the JR Racing Syndicate, goes in the first heat, which kicks off the 12-race all-open card.

There is a strong female contingent looking to land the Category One crown and one of those, Mark Wallis’s in-form Derby semi-finalist Strike It Skye, meets Jimmy Fenwick’s recent Northern Flat hero Woltemade in one of the clashes of the round in heat four. Fenwick also fields 2024 Greyhound of the Year Wicky Ned in heat two.

Brian Fairbairn’s Scottish raider Slingshot Poppy (heat five) and Nathan Hunt’s Scooby Diamond (heat six) are other bitches with big-race pedigrees looking to make their mark.

Wallis’s Vhagar, so impressive in taking the 630m Summer Stayers last year, once again looks the one to beat when she kicks her new campaign off in heat three.

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