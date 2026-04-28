20-1 Corner ready to cut loose for Buckley

DERBY PRICEWISE

HACKNEY CORNER, from Pat Buckley’s star-studded team, can shine brightest in this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby and go all the way to land the £125,000 first prize.

The lightly raced June 2023 whelp last competed in November when routing rivals by nine lengths at Shelbourne Park over 575 yards, clocking the fifth-fastest time of the year in 30.78sec. Before that, he had caught the eye competing in exalted company during the Winter Racing Festival.

He lined up against Irish Derby king Cheap Sandwiches and the well-regarded Ballymac Setanta (who contests outright favouritism for this Derby) in one of the €10,000 championship races and was far from out of place, showing nice pace throughout.

He raced with the top-class duo to the opening bend, finishing third, but his class was evident. He, along with the rest of a strong Buckley-trained team, has been set aside for a tilt at the biggest prize of all.

A light 2025 campaign included an early exit from the Irish Derby, but also saw him finish second to Ballinbola Joe in the Shelbourne Champion 550.

There is very little mileage on his clock and he has trialled well, and his shrewd handler can reap the rewards of laying off this talented tracker.

Another trainer with Derby titles to his name and one for punters to keep onside is Patrick Janssens.

He landed last year’s Classic with Droopys Plunge and Droopys Graph, representing the same connections, could fare well this year.

Owned by the Three Tall Men Syndicate, the lightly raced and powerful sort can come of age during this year’s Towcester showpiece.

He is another who has trialled well in preparation and caught the eye in defeat when last sighted, coming from out of the clouds to take third in the Kent Plate final at Central Park last month.

He boasts six wins and a second from just ten British starts and has only once finished out of the frame.

He lacks the huge early firepower that some of the market principals possess, but more than makes up for it with his superb all-round speed and staying power. He is the type who can keep qualifying.

Each-way punters should also note Liam Dowling’s powerful and scopey Ballymac Duffle, who can stay on through beaten rivals from halfway and continue to progress round after round.

A semi-finalist in the lucrative and prestigious Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick earlier this month, he has raced only seven times and is one of an exciting team for Dowling.

He trialled at Towcester for the first time last week and moved well when clocking a slick 28.59sec for the 500m trip, and there is plenty more to come from him.

Irish-based Englishman Graham Holland has won two of the last four Towcester titles, but his recent record for runners reaching the final is remarkable – three finalists in each of the last three years.

His Riverside Kennels are responsible for 11 entries, with Low Profile appealing most after a superb trial stakes win earlier this month.

Gliding around the bends and sauntering to an eight-length victory, he ran the track as well as any other dog entered in this year’s Classic.

The October 2023 whelp lacks race experience but boasts wins at Cork and Shelbourne Park, is in great hands and is expected to improve in the coming weeks.

Perhaps the most interesting Irish-based raider this year is Buckley’s Enniscorthy track-record breaker Glengar Kane, who is unbeaten in five starts and looked promising in his Towcester 270m sprint trials when powering up the home straight, the burly and powerful tracker clocking 15.55sec and 15.62sec.

He pulverised the opposition throughout a €4,000 unraced stake on home soil, so there is potential for him to be a superstar.

His lack of experience is a negative, but a favourable first-round draw should enable him to settle into this competition.

Derby bets

Hackney Corner

20-1 general

3pts each-way

Droopys Graph

33-1 general

2pts each-way

Ballymac Duffle

50-1 Hills

2pts each-way

Low Profile

25-1 general

2pts each-way

Glengar Kane

25-1 general

2pts each-way

Entain firms happy to be back in Derby market

TOWCESTER switching from SIS to PGR late last year will mean Entain owned-bookmakers Coral and Ladbrokes will be taking bets throughout the Greyhound Derby for the first time since 2023, writes Paul Brown.

Entain stopped taking bets at SIS-aligned tracks in January 2024 – one of which was Towcester at that time – but trading and risk manager Danny Jordon has welcomed being able to get stuck into the Classic.

“It’s fantastic for us at Entain to be showcasing the Derby this year after Towcester transferring to the PGR service,” he said.

“We’ve put up plenty of specials in the hope they capture the interest of our customers.

“Heat betting has been up since the draw was made and there has been plenty of activity, especially now we have them up on our terminals [GBS] in retail outlets.

“The ante-post buzzers have come from the Glengar prefixed-dogs, with Silent currently 18-1 from 40-1 and Kane 22-1 from 40-1.

“With Sky Sports Racing also supporting the coverage from the quarter-final stage it’s a good time to be in the trading room for the 2026 running of this prestigious competition.”

Two further withdrawals

THERE were two withdrawals from the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby ahead of Friday’s opening night, writes Paul Brown.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Suin, who was reported in season, was taken out of heat nine at 12.32pm. She was followed by Bartlemy Mainoo, with Katie O’Flaherty’s dog reported lame for Saturday’s heat 26. He was withdrawn at 2.38.

Bouncing Monarch, the brilliant winner of the Kirby Memorial at Limerick, and Table Toppers have been the only other withdrawals to date from the original entry of 166.

The open-racing at Towcester continues after Friday and Saturday’s Derby heats, with racing manager Danny Rayment saying: “We have a full programme of other opens planned for Sunday including marathon and maiden marathons over 942 for those interested in getting a race over the trip before the TV Trophy.”

Heats of the marathon are scheduled for Saturday, May 9, with the £12,500-to-the-winner final a week later.

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