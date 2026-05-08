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Greyhounds

16-1 Fifi looks good to place in TV Trophy

Innfield Fifi (T1) can prove a rewarding place play for the TV Trophy
Innfield Fifi (T1) can prove a rewarding place play for the TV Trophy Credit: Steve Nash

TV Trophy Pricewise

INNFIELD FIFI is one of a few runners in the Barking Mad Betting TV Trophy field with winning form over the gruelling 942m at Towcester and should interest each-way punters for the £12,500 event, which kicks off tonight following the second-round Derby heats.

Paul Young’s bitch stayed on well to score at the track last month and caught the eye with a powerful run over Hove’s 695m last time out. She arrives in good form and the trap draw has been kind to her.

Red-hot ante-post favourite Mongys Wild will appeal to those who do not mind betting a short-priced jolly for a two-round competition, but a competitive second heat features unbeaten marathon star Greenwell Gypsy and well-regarded Droopys Rated and Bubbly Evie. All feature high on the outright market, but one will go out, whereas 16-1 Innfield Fifi, who competes in the five-runner third qualifier, is expected to progress with a victory.

As an each-way play, the place part of the wager appeals alone with the first three home in the decider getting paid.

Recommendations
Innfield Fifi
2pts e-w 16-1 general

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Racing Post Reporter

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