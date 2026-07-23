100 years of twists and turns as greyhound racing celebrates an incredible milestone

Phil Donaldson looks back on 100 years of greyhound racing as the sport celebrates its centenary on Friday night

When the hare was set in motion for the first race at Belle Vue Stadium in Manchester on July 24, 1926, the modern-day sport of greyhound racing was born.

And like those hounds who twisted and turned to the delight of an enthralled crowd, the sport has enjoyed plenty of highs and lows in the century that has followed.

Doubtless the many thousands who flocked to watch and bet on the dogs as business boomed and new tracks emerged across the UK would have happily staked a few pennies that greyhound racing was here to stay, and they would have been right as tonight sees a celebration of its centenary with a special meeting at our newest track, Dunstall Park.

For centuries greyhounds were bred to hunt and chase, and as is human nature, competition soon became commonplace in the coursing fields of yesteryear.

However, it was American businessman Charles Munn, buoyed by the instant success of the sport in the US in the early 1920s, who sought to introduce racing behind a mechanical lure to the UK.

Munn linked up with Major Lyne-Dixson, a key figure in coursing, but finding other supporters proved to be rather difficult, and with the General Strike of 1926 looming, the two men scoured the country to find others who would join them.

Eventually they met Brigadier-General Critchley, who in turn introduced them to Sir William Gentle and between them they raised £22,000 and launched the Greyhound Racing Association (GRA).

Where it all began: racecard from Belle Vue's first meeting in 1926

In more recent times and until its own demise, the GRA became synonymous with the decline of the sport as it repeatedly sold out to developers, with perhaps the sale of White City London, the then home of the Greyhound Derby, to the BBC, meaning its closure in 1984, one of the lowest points.

That track had been seen as the sport’s premier venue and was the first to see a photo-finish installed when the camera, made by the Instaprint Camera Company of London, came into use in 1945.

It would obviously have been poignant were greyhound racing’s 100-year celebrations to have been hosted back in Manchester where it all began, but sadly Belle Vue also became a victim of the property-led cull when sold by the GRA Acquisition Group to Bolton-based SCP Investments and closed in 2020.

However, back in 1926, it was all about expansion and progress as the sport quickly captured public consciousness and became popular not just with the working classes but also the rich and famous of high society.

The formalisation of rules, including official weighing of the racing dogs, followed quickly, with records indicating that official weighing scales became a standard feature at major tracks, such as London’s Wimbledon Stadium, by 1929.

The foundation of weighing racing animals in Britain was established way back in 1750 as the newly formed Jockey Club introduced procedures which included the jockey, saddle, and lead weights being recorded at horseracing meetings.

The Golden Age of the 1930s saw people flocking to the dogs as the sport was recorded as the third most popular commercial leisure activity in Britain, behind only cinema and football, with more than 32 million spectators attending annually by the end of that resurgent decade.

Without doubt those early years gained even more impetus thanks to the exploits of greyhound racing’s first and foremost canine superstar, Mick The Miller.

Born and raised in the fields of Killeigh, County Offaly, he overcame a near-fatal case of distemper as a puppy to become the sport’s first icon, becoming the first to win the English Derby back-to-back in 1929 and 1930 before crossing the line first again in 1931 only for the contest to be declared void and rerun, which proved a bridge too far on the night for the ageing superstar.

He won 51 of his 68 races, including several high-profile matches, became the only dog to win the Derby/Cesarewitch/St Leger treble and set a then world record of 19 consecutive victories between 1929 and 1930.

Such was the standing of greyhound racing in those days that Mick The Miller, known popularly as ‘The Wonder Dog’, easily crossed over into the mainstream limelight, even appearing as himself in the 1934 film Wild Boy alongside the famous comedy double Flanagan and Allen.

Other greyhounds have since achieved the momentous Derby double, with Patricia’s Hope (1972-1973), Rapid Ranger (2000-2001), and Westmead Hawk (2005-2006) all striking twice, but none achieved the adulation that Mick The Miller enjoyed in those early days.

Westmead Hawk, pictured with breeder and trainer Nick Savva, drew the crowds to Wimbledon as he got set to successfully defend his Derby crown in 2006 Credit: Steve Nash

The sport continued to thrive for several decades, until perhaps the first major blow which landed on May 1, 1961, when betting shops were officially legalised in the UK following the Betting and Gaming Act 1960. This aimed to take illegal gambling off the streets and bring it under government control, but also gave punters an option to place their bets away from the track itself.

Three decades on, the legislation allowing betting shops to open in the evening was passed in January 1993, with changes coming into effect shortly after to allow trading until 10pm between April and August.

Fiercely contested by the industry with a campaign led by then BGRB chairman Lord Newell, once again it was another blow for a sport which was primarily centred around bringing crowds to the tracks.

There have been other, more recent, track stars to have achieved iconic status, most noticeably the staying duo of Ballyregan Bob and Scurlogue Champ, who shone a positive light on the sport during their incredible racing careers highlighted by their legendary 710m showdown at a packed-out Wembley Stadium on December 12, 1985.

Standing room only at Wembley in 1985 as a massive crowd flocked to the old Empire Stadium for the showdown between staying superstars Ballyregan Bob and Scurlogue Champ Credit: Nash Stephen

Ballyregan Bob, who would go on to set a then-world record of 32 consecutive wins, was a purist’s dream. The Cliff Kevern-owned, George Curtis-trained brindle was simply peerless when he stepped up to six bends. Arriving at Wembley he had already racked up 19 wins on the bounce and went to traps a 4-9 shot to make it 20 over the 710m course.

Scurlogue Champ, who excelled over longer distances and was on an unbeaten run of 16, was everything his distinguished rival was not.

Ken Peckham’s maverick had a remarkable knack of turning jeers to cheers when coming from seemingly impossible positions – sometimes half a lap behind – to destroy the cream of the UK’s marathon crop.

More than 11,000 raucous supporters packed out Wembley’s Empire Stadium for the contest, sponsored by leading bookmaker John Jenkins, aka John Power, and although the four-runner race turned out to be less of a spectacle than anticipated with Bob roaring home unchallenged and an unsighted Scurlogue pulling up and later reported lame, the evening generated priceless publicity.

Ballyregan Bob received further acclaim later in his career when his World Record attempt at Hove, sponsored by the Racing Post, saw the BBC

9 o’clock news carry the race live – coverage the sport is unlikely to witness again.

Superstars like Mick The Miller, Ballyregan Bob and Scurlogue Champ are few and far between, and there remains a sense that there was perhaps not enough done to promote the achievements of the mighty Westmead Hawk during those halcyon days that saw him swoop to success in back-to-back Derby finals at Wimbledon for the late Nick Savva and Bob Morton.

Accentuating the positives rather than seeking to defend perceived negatives remains a lesson greyhound racing has been slow to learn.

Those wins came at a time when greyhound racing was enjoying serious exposure through the high-profile Sky Sports broadcasts which ran for an 18-year period under the stewardship of producer Dave Lawrence, himself a greyhound enthusiast and owner.

Lawrence’s brother Clive later set up the popular Racing Post Greyhound TV platform which morphed into GTV and ran through until its closure and final broadcast on March 31, 2024. Both offered a window, albeit on different scales, into the world of greyhound racing and remain much missed.

Also much missed are those countless venues we have loved and lost over the years. London has been particularly hit hard with soaring land values seeing eager developers almost wipe the sport off the map in our capital city.

It is incredible to think that there were once as many tracks in and around London as there are in the whole of the UK today.

The likes of Catford, Hackney, Walthamstow and Wimbledon were among the many to be picked off, with Romford, located within the London Borough of Havering, the last surviving greyhound racing track in the Greater London area.

A poignant night for greyhound racing as Walthamstow is packed out for its final meeting in 2008 Credit: Steve Nash

Just like any sport, greyhound racing has attracted its share of negativity and scandal, which in more recent times has included BBC Panorama’s 2014 investigation into trainer Chris Mosdall doping dogs, and footage of suspected illegal injections.

The Seaham scandal, which emerged in July 2006 in The Sunday Times, involved David Smith, a builder’s merchant from Seaham, County Durham, who was accused of slaughtering thousands of retired or underperforming racing greyhounds among other breeds.

Both were examples of how the actions of an unscrupulous individual can cast a dark shadow on the countless hardworking, caring and decent people who are at the heart of the sport and strive daily to offer the best for the dogs we love.

Different times lead to different challenges and the scrutiny greyhound racing is under today from those who wish to witness its end continues to intensify.

All this has led to a welcome internal focus on welfare, with the long-term strategy ‘A Good Life for Every Greyhound’ launched by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain in May 2022 to enhance welfare standards and optimise care for racing greyhounds.

Key areas such as track safety and the Greyhound Retirement Scheme bond have been a focus in the quest both to reduce injuries – as evidenced by the annual statistics released – and ensure all ex-racers are found suitable homes.

The ongoing work in this direction will never appease some and the recent bans implemented in parliament in both Scotland and Wales have cast a shadow once again over a sport which has entertained so many over the past century.

The landscape may have changed, with pretty much every race now streamed live via Premier Greyhound Racing or SIS, but the joy of going to a track to watch our canine stars run live should never be underestimated.

Tonight is a night for celebration, not just for those attending the fixture at Dunstall Park, but for all who have been touched by greyhound racing.

Despite the pressure from those looking in, greyhound racing continues to excite and entertain, albeit on a smaller scale, and while we can look back and enjoy the nostalgia of those tracks that have been and gone, we must also celebrate and support those venues that still remain and those fantastic greyhounds who still love and live for the thrill of the chase.

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