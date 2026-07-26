100 we may be, but not a time to stand still

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TWO modern-day tracks operating within three miles of each other is a luxury few cities enjoy, yet Wolverhampton now has exactly that.

Those of us who grew up with far more local competition will remember how common it once was. For instance, Manchester, the sport’s original home, had Belle Vue (1926-2020), Manchester White City (1928-82) and, briefly, Audenshaw (1930-34).

Arc’s Dunstall Park and Entain’s Monmore Green race head-to-head on Saturday nights. Richard Dunn, who bets at Dunstall, the sport’s youngest track at under a year old, noted at Friday’s centenary celebration that Saturdays have slowly built up nicely. Friday itself was unusual – effectively a Greyhound Board dinner for sponsors and guests – but the six races from just before 8pm onwards showed how far the sport has travelled since that first night on July 24, 1926.

Greyhound Board chairman Sir Philip Davies summed that journey up superbly in his speech, with a reminder of what makes greyhound racing so special for those who actually participate, and why it remains so baffling to critics who insist they care more about our dogs than we do.

Six, eight or even ten races no longer cut it. Today’s racegoers expect a dozen events to make an evening out. It was striking to learn that the opening night in 1926 staged six four-bend races for seven runners because there weren’t enough greyhounds to fill the eight American-style traps. A century later, too much racing often makes field sizes a constant challenge. The key players – all in the same room on Friday – could do worse than try to solve that together.

There was a hurdle race on that first night, yet no sprint. Today only Star Pelaw stages occasional jumps races, while every track uses sprints as routine fillers. Centenary night reflected the sport’s evolution by including a six-bend race and a rare marathon – and it was the marathon that produced the evening’s standout moment.

Droopys Rated went off at 1-10F in a six-runner field and duly scooted home by over 12 lengths. It was a fifth straight win for Paul Young’s dog, owned by him along with Dave Cunningham and Kurn Rushen – the latter also owned the remarkable Space Jet, another champion stayer who graced the track between 2021 and 2023 for Matt Dartnall.

Droopys Rated is a handsome, happy greyhound and, as Dunstall’s racing manager Martin Seal put it, “a freak”. His only problem is that eight-bend races are few and far between. He is worth travelling to see.

FRIDAY also brought excited recollections of champions of the past. The best I ever saw was Ballyregan Bob (1985-86), who didn’t just gallop but flowed around bends with a grace rarely seen. He still holds the UK record of 32 straight wins – a mark Droopys Rated would surely threaten if the calendar offered him the chance.

The night was capped when Strike It Skye took off close home to snatch a thrilling win for owner Mike Davis and trainer Mark Wallis.

All six victorious sets of connections collected a neat £1,926, but it was the ‘proper’ trophy and presentation jacket to take home that really hit the mark.

And it wasn’t all about favourites either – a few early turn-ups underlined that ‘the dream’ remains accessible to anyone.

Davies’ speech contained plenty that had the room nodding along. My favourite line was this: “The stars of every generation are magnificent competitors and gentle companions. If you’ve never owned a greyhound, let me reassure you – they spend 28 seconds convincing you they’re the fastest creature on Earth . . . and the rest of the day convincing you they are the laziest!”

They are simply the best – and so is greyhound racing, whatever some would have you believe.

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