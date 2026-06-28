10-1 Chief ready to boss his Coronation Cup rivals

THE OTHER CHIEF steps up in trip and into the unknown today at Romford for the opening round of this year’s £10,000 Coral Coronation Cup, but is expected to make waves over 575m and looks the value play to go all the way for former local handler Maxine Locke.

Locke, now attached at Central Park, has an embarrassment of riches in her exciting kennel and is bidding to land a second big title over six bends at London Road following the success of Droopys Eunice in last year’s Essex Vase.

The Other Chief, a Kent Plate and Derby Plate semi-finalist, was a massive eyecatcher in defeat at Monmore at the recent Trainers’ Judgement Night meeting and has shaped in recent outings as a potentially smart stayer.

His inside draw today is far from ideal as he is likely to move middle, but he has the pace and class to cope.

The lightly raced 2024 whelp is open to improvement, so is one for each-way punters to keep onside.

Nathan Hunt’s Senahel Sydney beat The Other Chief in that thrilling finale at that Monmore gala and is another for punters at bigger prices.

One of just seven wide seeds in the competition, he is in the form of his life and does boast some smart winning form over course and distance.

Best bets

The Other Chief

2pts e-w 10-1 general

Senahel Sydney

2pts e-w 28-1 bet365

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