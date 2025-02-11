Best Ante-Post Betting Sites
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival is around the corner and it’s almost time to hear that special roar on the opening day at Prestbury Park.
We’re just a few weeks away from the biggest jumps fixture of the season on March 11 and punters will have started looking at the betting markets for all 28 races of the meeting.
In this article, we’ll focus on ante-post betting and why it is so important for the Cheltenham Festival. Simply put, ante-post betting involves placing a bet at least two days before the final field is declared.
Picking a winner is where things get interesting. For expert insights, check out our Upping The Ante series, where Racing Post’s tipping aficionados, David Jennings and Johnny Dineen, regularly share their ante-post tips for Cheltenham Festival.
Top rated Ante-Post Betting Sites for Cheltenham Festival 2025
The best online bookmakers for ante-post betting for Cheltenham Festival 2025
bet365bet365 are one of the strongest firms available in terms of ante-post betting before the Cheltenham Festival, while they also provide many different markets over the course of the four days of racing. Punters can now begin placing ante-post bets for each of the 28 races at Prestbury Park. Some of the pros include:
- Good value on favourites before the final field is declared
- Plenty of options with every race offering ante-post betting
SkyBetSkyBet have been a regular bookmaker during the Cheltenham Festival and each year they offer ante-post betting for all 28 races of the four-day meeting. They will often pay for extra places in some races, meaning that punters get extra insurance when placing bets. Some of the pros to using the firm are:
- Often a popular firm with generous prices
- They have one of the best Cheltenham betting sites
William HillWilliam Hill offer ante-post betting for the top five championship races at the Cheltenham Festival. They include the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle and Gold Cup. Some pros include:
- Genuine prices for the top five Championship race
- Popular firm that offers other betting markets during the festival
Paddy PowerPaddy Power has activated ante-post betting for the Cheltenham Festival, with prices available for all four days of action. Some of the pros include:
- Offer ante-post betting for every Cheltenham Festival race
- Mobile-friendly app to take advantage of ante-post bets
Ante-post betting: the key factors to consider in 2025Ante-post betting is quite simply a market that opens up before the final field has been declared two days before the race in question. Any bets that have been placed in this market will be settled at the price and place terms that were in place during the time of the placed bet. Once the bet has been placed, no changes can be made. To help you make up your mind, check to see which bookmakers are offering free bets for Cheltenham Festival.
Pros and cons of Ante-post betting in horse racingPros
- A better price on the leading horses before the market opens
- Allows you to be better prepared before the meeting
- No refund if your horse does not run as the market is not open
- Betting on the race without the most up-to-date information from the stable
ConclusionThe ante-post market is a very popular one and it helps punters get value for money before the race market opens up after the final field of a specific race has been confirmed. Follow the Ante-Post Betting tips before placing your bet. As previously mentioned, a number of bookmakers will be offering ante-post betting for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. The same ante-post betting rules apply for each firm, the only difference is that the price of a horse running in the race might be different. Therefore, it’s worth exploring the different ante-post betting markets for each bookmaker.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Quite simply, no. If you place an ante-post bet during the Cheltenham Festival, you are also taking a chance on the selection running. If the horse does not win, or even feature, your bet will be lost and you will not receive any returns.
No. Ante-post bets will only be settled when the race your selection is running in has concluded. If you have more than one horse and the ante-post bet is a double or treble, you must wait until the final bet has finished.