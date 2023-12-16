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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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More
December Gold Cup
Home
December Gold Cup: 'I was lucky to escape' - fortune favours Fugitif as local trainer Richard Hobson ends Cheltenham curse
Reports
The Morning Post live: Johnny Dineen and Charlie Poste preview all of the action at Cheltenham
The Morning Post
Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
In The Know
1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
Previews
Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
Previews
2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Free tips
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
Britain
Who will win the 2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham based on previous trends?
Britain
Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup
Britain
'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
Free tips
'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup
Britain
Olly Murphy confident of big run from December Gold Cup favourite Thunder Rock with form 'stacking up well'
Britain
Home
December Gold Cup: 'I was lucky to escape' - fortune favours Fugitif as local trainer Richard Hobson ends Cheltenham curse
Reports
The Morning Post live: Johnny Dineen and Charlie Poste preview all of the action at Cheltenham
The Morning Post
Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
In The Know
1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
Previews
Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
In The Know
1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
Previews
Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
Previews
2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Free tips
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
Britain
Who will win the 2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham based on previous trends?
Britain
Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup
Britain
'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
Free tips
'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup
Britain
Olly Murphy confident of big run from December Gold Cup favourite Thunder Rock with form 'stacking up well'
Britain