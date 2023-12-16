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December Gold Cup

December Gold Cup: 'I was lucky to escape' - fortune favours Fugitif as local trainer Richard Hobson ends Cheltenham curse

December Gold Cup: 'I was lucky to escape' - fortune favours Fugitif as local trainer Richard Hobson ends Cheltenham curse

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Reports
The Morning Post live: Johnny Dineen and Charlie Poste preview all of the action at Cheltenham
The Morning Post live: Johnny Dineen and Charlie Poste preview all of the action at Cheltenham
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The Morning Post
Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
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In The Know
1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
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Previews
Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
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Previews
2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Free tips
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
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Britain
Who will win the 2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham based on previous trends?
Who will win the 2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham based on previous trends?
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Britain
Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup
Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup
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Britain
'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
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Free tips
'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup
'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup
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Britain
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Olly Murphy confident of big run from December Gold Cup favourite Thunder Rock with form 'stacking up well'
Olly Murphy confident of big run from December Gold Cup favourite Thunder Rock with form 'stacking up well'
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Britain
December Gold Cup: 'I was lucky to escape' - fortune favours Fugitif as local trainer Richard Hobson ends Cheltenham curse

December Gold Cup: 'I was lucky to escape' - fortune favours Fugitif as local trainer Richard Hobson ends Cheltenham curse

icon
Reports
The Morning Post live: Johnny Dineen and Charlie Poste preview all of the action at Cheltenham
The Morning Post live: Johnny Dineen and Charlie Poste preview all of the action at Cheltenham
icon
The Morning Post
Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
icon
In The Know
1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
icon
Previews
Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
icon
In The Know
1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls
icon
Previews
Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
icon
Previews
2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Free tips
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
icon
Britain
Who will win the 2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham based on previous trends?
Who will win the 2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham based on previous trends?
icon
Britain
Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup
Informative jockey bookings lead to market move for Monmiral in December Gold Cup
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Britain
'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham
icon
Free tips
'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup
'He's the horse to do it' - Richard Hobson hopeful Fugitif can end his Cheltenham drought in December Gold Cup
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Britain
padlock
Olly Murphy confident of big run from December Gold Cup favourite Thunder Rock with form 'stacking up well'
Olly Murphy confident of big run from December Gold Cup favourite Thunder Rock with form 'stacking up well'
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Britain