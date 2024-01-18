'You don't learn to box when you're 25, your face will be black and blue' - Irish industry urged to move goalposts for jumpers

It was standing room only in the Marina Room of the Lord Bagenal Hotel in County Carlow on Wednesday night as the eagerly anticipated ITBA 'Jumping into the Future' discussion drew National Hunt breeders, pinhookers and other interested parties from Ireland, Britain and France.

The vexed questions of the rise to prominence of French-breds and market dominance by the progeny of a couple of stallions are two of the hottest topics in National Hunt breeding, and it was answers to those questions the crowds came in search of from the assembled panel of Anthony Bromley, Bertrand Le Metayer, Peter Molony, Richard Pugh, Walter Connors and Charles O'Neill.

The consensus among the panel, which was chaired by Lorna Fowler, was that the Irish industry needs to become 'earlier', similarly to the French model, to make breeding and producing National Hunt horses a more successful and appealing enterprise.

An industry-wide approach involving all stakeholders is required to make a concerted effort to move in this direction.

Two-year-old store sales and a programme of three-year-old races for the graduates of these sales was put forward as the solution to several of the issues facing National Hunt breeders in Ireland.

"Our programme [in France] starts at three, it is too late here," said Le Metayer, who purchased Grade 1 John Durkan Chase and Punchestown Gold Cup winner Fastorslow, among other stars. "You don't learn to box when you're 25, your face will be black and blue."

Both Le Metayer and Richard Pugh of Tattersalls Ireland and also the founder of Irish Point-to-Point Services, referred to statistics comparing the age at which horses in Ireland and France begin their racing careers.

The most recent statistics for top-class horses show that in France 42 per cent of them had made their debut by the end of their third year, 85 per cent by the middle of their fourth year and 100 per cent had raced before they turned five.

For Ireland, the figures were eight per cent at the end of their third year, 33 per cent by the midpoint of their fourth year and 62 per cent by the end of their fourth year, which probably reflects the importance of four-year-old maidens.

A full house for the ITBA Jumping into the Future discussion Credit: Hannah Marks/ITBA

There was no dissent among the panel who, for varying reasons, agreed with the need for an earlier start.

Bromley, who has purchased countless stars in both Ireland and France, pointed out how that desire for quicker returns reflects wider societal changes.

"The way life is now, people can't wait for later maturing stock to develop," he said. "Society has become much quicker and people want things to happen faster."

The advantage of going quicker is that you find out the quality of what you are dealing with sooner, argued Pugh.

"The data shows that the earlier you start with a horse, the better your chances are," he said. "You discover sooner if your mare is a good producer and if stallions are good enough too. It also lowers costs."

Another reason cited for making the move, or at least having a parallel stream alongside the existing three-year-old store sales and four-year-old point-to-points, was the potential to entice younger people into pinhooking and encourage those who have left the business.

"At the Flat foal sales this year it was noticeable the amount of young people pinhooking foals, but that isn't the case at the National Hunt sales," said O'Neill, the chief executive of Irish Thoroughbred Marketing.

O'Neill revealed that ITM's research had discovered a significant decline in the number of foal buyers in a little over a decade, with 310 individual buyers purchasing a foal at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale last year compared with 490 in 2010.

A shorter timescale responds to that societal need for quicker returns and reduces the costs associated with keeping a horse and preparing them for sale as three-year-olds.

Connors, whose overseas sourcing missions have unearthed champions such as Envoi Allen and Don Cossack, suggested a series for fillies to get them into training sooner, culminating with a black-type race at the Punchestown festival.

That would have the added bonus of bringing mares into the breeding population at a younger age.

However, the old binary of French and Irish has been eroded in some ways. According to O'Neill, 22 per cent of the store sale catalogues are now comprised of French-bred horses, with the influx of pinhooked foals.

Those boundaries are even more fluid when looking at the number of Irish-bred horses who have been sired or foaled by stallions and dams bred outside of this country. It is a lot more fluid than in previous generations.

"It doesn't have to be us and them, it's a much more intermixed nature now," said Bromley. "The Irish point-to-point system is getting closer to the French idea too."

Paul Townend and Energumene after winning the 2023 Champion Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

Bromley cited Energumene as an example of that cosmopolitan and interconnected nature of the National Hunt bloodstock industry.

The dual Champion Chase winner was bred in France, purchased as a youngster by Peter Vaughan, who sold him at the Derby Sale to British point-to-point trainer Tom Lacey, for whom he won his point-to-point before being sold back to an Irish trainer.

It was a point emphasised by Pugh, who commented on how, traditionally, a horse carrying an IRE suffix had generations of Irish-bred ancestors, but that is no longer the case as the gene pools mingle more closely.

One way in which the French horse population has an advantage over its Irish counterpart is in the quality of mares that are being bred from.

"The mare is everything and that's where the French are ahead – they've been breeding for generations from sound mares that have raced and are of proven ability," said Molony, who added that incentives like the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association's fillies' bonus scheme are having an impact.

"It has significantly increased the market for fillies and it will improve the breeding population too as mares will have been tested and proven on the track, but it needs to grow and get stronger," he said.

From the start of this month, the bonus was increased to €7,500 from €5,000 and it applies to Irish-bred fillies and mares only.

The Jumping into the Future panel deep in discussion Credit: Hannah Marks/ITBA

There were calls from the floor for breeders' premiums to be introduced as one way of helping breeders cope with the increased costs of production and incentivise those who are struggling to remain in the industry.

With Ireland making a belated attempt to catch up a French system that has been in operation for more than a century, and improve the quality of the national herd by racing them, the Irish fixation on the progeny of a couple of sires at the sales and the negative effects that has on genetic diversity, breeders and racing give rise to serious concerns.

That sales ring domination is not witnessed on the racecourse. The results of last year's Cheltenham Festival often get trotted out in discussions like this; 27 different sires were represented by winners at the festival last March, which has 28 races.

However, there is a greater diversity of stallion success at the highest level in Ireland.

Pugh noted: "That market is not borne out on the racecourse. There have been 30 Grade 1 races in Ireland over the last 12 months and 23 different stallions have sired the winners of them."

Solutions to this difficult conundrum were harder to come by, with the panel urging breeders to be more open-minded about the stallions they select for their mares, focusing more on what is right for the mare rather than which sire is making headlines in sales reports.

On this question at least, there are no easy answers.

The future of National Hunt racing, it would appear, lies in starting them sooner.

