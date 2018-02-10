Written typhoon! Three Group winners on one card for Aussie star

Tosen Stardom, bound to start his stallion career at Woodside Park Stud in Australia later this year, might have been a disappointing favourite in the Group 1 CF Orr Stakes on Saturday, finishing 11th behind Hartnell, but the Victorian farm had plenty to cheer on the day courtesy of one of that horse's soon-to-be colleagues.

Woodside Park's standout stallion Written Tycoon recorded a Pattern race treble at Caulfield with his progeny as Super Cash won the Group 2 Rubiton Stakes, Written By landed the Group 3 Blue Diamond Prelude and Booker took the Group 3 Kevin Hayes Stakes.

The Andrew Noblet-trained Super Cash, who got up by a short head and a neck from top-level winners Flamberge and Merchant Navy to win her heat, is a homebred for Millar Racing and Breeding.

The five-year-old mare is out of the winning Dash For Cash mare Super Bucks, who in turn is out of the Listed-placed, Irish-bred Anemone Gardens, a daughter of Dancing Dissident.



Super Cash shares her third dam, Abergwrle, with last year's Coventry Stakes winner Rajasinghe. Abergwrle was a daughter of Absalom and 1,000 Guineas heroine Caergwrle.

Written By, who put himself in the picture for the Blue Diamond Stakes with a half-length victory in the Blue Diamond Prelude, is trained by Grahame Begg for father Neville, who bred and owns the colt in partnership.

He is a half-brother to three winners out of the winning Tobougg mare Yau Chin, bought by Begg snr for just A$3,000 at the 2007 Scone Yearling Sale. Remarkably, he is the first black-type horse within the first five generations of his pedigree.

Booker looks a Group 1 winner in waiting for handlers Matthew Ellerton and Simon Zahra after defeating Leather'N'Lace to win the Kevin Hayes Stakes by one and a half lengths.

She was bred by Tony Freebairn out of the Flying Spur mare Noondie, a daughter of Listed Belmont Guineas winner Creatrix and a half-sister to Listed scorer Tranquility.

Booker was a A$230,000 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale purchase by part-owners Barrie and Midge Griffiths.

Coincidentally, both the dams of Booker and Written By claim the Miswaki stallion Umatilla as their maternal grandsire.

Written Tycoon is the sire of 23 stakes winners headed by Group 1 scorers Capitalist – successful in the prestigious Golden Slippper – Luna Rossa, Music Magnate and Tycoon Tara.

The Group 2-winning son of Iglesia was the leading first-season sire in Australia of 2010-11 but had slipped into relative obscurity before he came back with a bang in 2015-16, when he fielded three Group 1 winners including Capitalist and bested Snitzel to be the country's leading two-year-old sire by earnings.

Written Tycoon's fee has risen to A$88,000 at Woodside Park Stud, where he tops a strong roster that comprises his Group 2-winning son Rich Enuff, Zoustar – whose first crop has yielded this season's valuable Magic Millions 2yo Classic winner Sunlight – and Invincible Spirit's shuttle son Cable Bay.

On a productive day, Written Tycoon was also on the mark with Oxford Tycoon, a close third to Sandbar in the Listed Lonhro Plate at Warwick Farm; notched a double at Morphettville with Blue Tycoon and Tycoon Sofie; and got yet another winner at Doomben in Hanwritten.

