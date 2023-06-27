Winds of success swirling around Tattersalls Ireland as Derby Sale gets ready for lift-off

The breeze blowing around the Tattersalls Ireland Sales complex yesterday signalled a change in weather patterns but the wind also carried with it a hint of the nervous energy that animated the bustling barns ahead of the company's flagship Derby Sale, which begins on Wednesday morning.

With luminaries like Honeysuckle and Energumene among the stars whose nascent light was spotted by purchasers at this sale in recent years and a catalogue replete with siblings to regular faces in the winner's enclosure at the major festivals, point-to-point handlers, agents and trainers were liberally sprinkled around the grounds, some of them forming pre-match huddles as they discussed the lots under consideration with their teams.

Two days to inspect the assembled stores ensured that most of the heavy-lifting had been done on Monday with second and third looks the order of the day on Tuesday. A canvas of opinions during the day elicited optimistic responses with both buyers and sellers all commenting on the quality of the catalogue assembled by the Tattersalls Ireland team. It was one that Simon Kerins, CEO of Tattersalls Ireland, had also heard.

"The vibe seems really, really good," he commented. "We put so much time, effort and resources into getting people to the sale and that doesn't stop. Immediately after last year's sale we started working on this one and that ramps up in January when we are out on yard visits. There is a lot of meeting and greeting, speaking to people, a constant reinforcement of the sale and the atmosphere around the ground is really positive. We have a lovely bunch of horses that have been carefully selected by the team."

That view was repeated around the complex with various hopeful buyers confiding that they expected trade, especially on Thursday, to be robust and preparing themselves for a couple of days' tough battles to secure the stores that have made it on to their shortlists.

St George the order of the day

One filly who seems to appear on plenty of shortlists is Lot 64 a first crop daughter of Order Of St George consigned by James Sheehan's Clonmult Farm on behalf of Nelius O'Keeffe. A half-sister to The Way We Were, her dam's side epitomises all that is best about traditional Irish National Hunt breeding. Shuil Oilean is a daughter of Be My Native and out of a Strong Gale mare who is a half-sister to the dam of Stayers' Hurdle hero Shuil Ar Aghaidh. Grade 1 Drinmore Chase and Navan Novice Hurdle winner Trafford Lad also appears under third dam Shuil Dubh.

Order Of St George has his first crop of stores selling at the Derby Sale Credit: Patrick McCann

"She's a sweet filly," remarked Sheehan, when asked about the potential of this dark horse igniting proceedings. "She's from the first crop of an Ascot Gold Cup winner so hopefully she will be popular."

Order Of St George is part of the Coolmore National Hunt roster which is headed by Walk In The Park and Sheehan consigns a gelding by the most popular sire in the catalogue. Montjeu's Derby runner-up had 47 initial entries for the Derby Sale which is the source of Jonbon and lot 312 is the second foal out of Goodthynemilan, whose career highlight came when she was second in the Glencarraig Lady Handicap Chase at the Punchestown Festival.

"We were very busy on Monday and they went down well. All the work is done now and hopefully the buyers are there for the horses," he added.

The day prior to a sale must resemble the build-up to a big game in Croke Park; all the preparations are done, the hard yards put in and all that is left for anyone to do is trust that the process will deliver. All while battling nerves.

Behind each stable door lies Schrodinger's Cat. Success or failure. Triumph or disaster. All outcomes are possible and there is no way of knowing for certain which one it will be until the hammer is brought down with an unmistakeable note.

Consignors and the team at Tattersalls Ireland have those pre-sale nerves in common.

"In my role within the company, I am nervous and apprehensive, hopeful too, there are so many emotions in the lead up to a sale. You never really know how it will go and you hear so many conflicting stories before the sale with different people having different perspectives," Kerins remarked.

"Our annual turnover last year was €61,894,500 and over the two days of the Derby Sale turnover was €18,587,000 so that's nearly 30 per cent of the annual figure. A lot rides on these two days - as well as the financial contribution, it is an indicator of how trade will be at the November National Hunt Sale and our February Sales, and also the links to the breeding industry too - so a lot depends on today and tomorrow."

Strong pre-sale signals

Renowned consignor and vet Walter Connors brings a typically strong draft of seven to the sale and he has noticed strong signals from those who have been beating a path to his stables in Barn G that they are in Meath to do business.

"There is a good buzz around the place and what we have noticed is the people who are looking are here to buy a horse, they're focused and they are concentrated which is probably as important as the footfall," Connors said.

Connors' offers the only daughter of Doctor Dino in the sale and lot 127 has already provoked family disputes.

Simon Kerins CEO of Tattersalls Ireland is anxiously anticipating the start of the sale Credit: Tattersalls Ireland

"My daughter is giving out to me for putting her in the sale, she said she should be my foundation broodmare but I have to live for now. We are very fond of her, she is a very good model and luckily enough she has got some good updates in her pedigree.

"Those high pedigree horses need to be good physicals because the person who hopefully comes to buy them, expects them to have everything or as near to everything as we can get them. She should have residual afterwards but hopefully give someone some fun along the way."

A half-sister to Auteuil Listed winner Valenteene, she is out of another Auteuil Listed winner in Turtneene, a Turgeon half-sister to Paul Nicholls' Greaneteen, twice successful in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase and also a Tingle Creek winner.

The final Sluggara Farms offering has one of the best pages in the entire catalogue - lot 398 is a No Risk At All half-brother to Grade 1 Price Maurice Gillois winner Utopie Des Bordes, Grade 2 winner and Grade 1 runner-up Victoire Des Bordes and the Listed winners Quenta Des Bordes and Belle Du Berry, dam of Fred Winter third Risk Belle.

"We were lucky to come upon him in France and we think he has the physical that will match his pedigree," Connors added.

What constitutes success for Connors, Sheehan and each and every consignor, owner, breeder and pinhooker with a horse here is an easy question to answer but what does it mean for Tattersalls Ireland?

"I know it is a cliche but a successful sale for us is when our customers, vendors and purchasers, are happy. Of course we have aspirations of headline lots and big sales but a strong average, median and aggregate with a good clearance rate would be a successful sale from our perspective," Kerins explained.

Tattersalls Ireland has invested in redeveloping its facilities and adding new members to strengthen an already formidable team. They are all striving towards one goal.

"The team here is really ambitious and all my colleagues, from the finance team headed by Paul Gilsenan, to Mary Lanigan and the marketing team, Orla McKenna the head of bloodstock and her team and Ger O'Neill and the maintenance team, they are all heavily invested in the sale being a success," Kerins said.

The winds it would seem are blowing favourably.

Day One of the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale begins on Wednesday morning at 10.30am.

