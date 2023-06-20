'When she was born I called her the precious one' - Beautiful Diamond sparkling for Rosyground Stud

Last December, Mary and Michael Kennell hitched up the caravan to the back of the pick-up and drove out of Rosyground Stud for the final time.

The farm at Dullingham Ley, just outside Newmarket, their home for more than 20 years, had been sold and with their quartet of remaining broodmares lodged elsewhere, they were off for a quiet life in North Devon.

Three months earlier, they had sold a Twilight Son filly for 30,000gns at the Tattersalls Somerville Sale, a filly who has brought the memories flooding back.

Beautiful Diamond was flipped for an impressive £360,000 by Shane and Alex Power of Tradewinds Stud at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up and made a flawless debut for Karl Burke at Nottingham at the start of the month. It was enough to make her one of the favourites for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

"I bought her granddam, Crinkle, 20 years ago - I bought her and the stud the same day," says Mary Kennell.

"Now we’ve left, the granddaughter has taken over. It’s all very strange isn’t it, it’s like a swansong."

The unraced Crinkle, from the family of crack sprinter Desert Style, had cost Kennell 8,000gns from a Darley draft and would produce 2018 Windsor Castle runner-up Sabre and Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy-placed Wave Aside among a heap of other winners.

"I wanted a Habitat mare from a good family, but of course he was so old, so the next thing I could get was a Distant Relative [a son of Habitat]," she continues.

"She was on the stud for all that time and she got me out of trouble every year for selling so well."

Beautiful Diamond is out of Crinkle’s Lethal Force daughter Babylon Lane, sold by Rosyground to David Armstrong’s Highfield Farm and bought back after her one-race career. She is the second foal after Brazen Idol, a four-time winning sprinter for Simon Pearce.

"I thought she was fantastic, she always has been fantastic," Kennell recalls of Beautiful Diamond. "When she was born I called her 'the precious one'. She was beautiful and moved like a dream.

"Brazen Idol is a really nice horse too, he just flies from the back. He had won a couple and was entered for another, then the Queen died and all the racing was cancelled. I’m sure he would have won another race in between."

Some might have begrudged that it was Tradewinds who claimed the biggest slice of the pie when Beautiful Diamond was bought for the second-highest sum at the Goffs UK April auction by Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock for Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, who had been impressed that their clocking of her breeze at Town Moor was even faster than the colts, but Kennell is having none of it.

"I was over the moon with that, it all helped me," she says. "I watched her breeze on the internet and said to my husband, 'This horse is going to make money, look at the way she moves'. I didn’t realise she was the fastest."

All told, it seems to have been the right decision for the couple to have moved on; into retirement age with no children to take over the business, they have paid their dues.

Mary Kennell believes that nine of the stud's 11 graduates to be currently running have won races, and others among those they have retained are homebred Bunbury Cup winner Bonnie Brae. Babylon Lane, her yearling filly by Due Diligence and colt foal by Ubettabelieveit are also far more valuable propositions, with their relative surely on the cusp of at least earning black type.

Rosyground Stud's Bonnie Brae and Ryan Moore win the Bunbury Cup in 2012 Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I’ve had offers already," she says. "I’ve had offers for the mare and people are interested in the foal. It’s all very strange.

"If I still had the stud, it would have been a definite no, but Steph Read, who has got the mare, is doing fantastically with her. I must add that Padraic O'Neill of Knocklong House Stud also came to my rescue when we were getting ourselves sorted out and took both Babylon Lane and another mare, Burnt Fingers, to Ireland to foal. They returned this spring with two cracking foals and I cannot thank him enough."

The Kennells are a Newmarket family; Mary’s mother bought the Bedford Lodge Hotel and her sister ran Janes, the town’s famous dress shop. Mary and Michael had, however, previously ran a farm in Devon before heading back east to Rosyground.

"Twenty years of slog is how I'll remember it!" she says.

"We had some really nice times, nice times at the sales and the races, and it was very much a team - my husband did all the foaling and I did all the talking!

"We went out in December and now we’ve got a house looking over the coast and we’re enjoying every minute of it."

