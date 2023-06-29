'We wish them the best for their future endeavours' - INS Thoroughbred Breeding Management graduates on their way

The Irish National Stud held its Thoroughbred Breeding Management Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, June 28.

The setting was the Osborne Centre and garden pavilion, and in attendance were the graduates, their families, staff, lecturers and prominent industry representatives, all of whom had come to celebrate the occasion.

The ceremony began with chief executive Cathal Beale giving a speech, congratulating the graduates on their hard work and achievement during their time at Tully.

Students Brian Banahan and Ciara Russell then took their turn to give their own speeches on behalf of the class. They spoke of the memories and friendships made, and expressed their gratitude to those that had helped them on their six-month journey.

Each year Gold and Silver Medals are awarded to the top two achieving students and this year the prestigious Gold Medal was presented to Maël Thilbault, from France, who demonstrated an outstanding performance in all aspects of the course. The Silver Medal was awarded to Faustine Otero-Chinot, also from France.

The INS ‘Jonathan Fitzpatrick Business Internship’ was awarded to Ciaran Phelan, from County Kilkenny, who will commence his internship with the INS in July.

The CEO award for the highest score in the Equine Business exam went to Sean Berns, from County Kildare, and the Continuous Assessment award was presented to Gerard Donworth, from County Limerick.

William Macdonald, from Australia, was the recipient of the Irish Field “Blue Hen” Award. He was presented with a cheque for €250 and a trophy by Leo Powell for his winning article, which will be published in The Irish Field in the coming weeks.

Other awards were presented to Scott Innes, from Scotland, for Best Portfolio of Assignments, Faustine Ottero-Chinot, winner of the Dr Sieglinde McGee Award, and Hilda Ntlatleng, from South Africa, who received the Veterinary Award.

Two recently introduced awards were also presented. The Goffs Internship was awarded to Macdonald, while the ITBA Next Generation Award went to Thomas Connolly, from County Carlow.

Education Manager Anne Channon said: "We would like to thank all who attended the graduation ceremony and everyone who dedicated their time to teaching and guiding the students over the past six months.

"We would like to congratulate the class of 2023 and we wish them the best for their future endeavours within the thoroughbred industry."

