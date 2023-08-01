'We feel he could benefit from a change of scenery' - Mayson on the move from Cheveley Park Stud

Mayson, the Group 1-winning sprinter and sire, is set to depart Cheveley Park Stud after being sold to part-owner David Armstrong.

The 15-year-old son of Invincible Spirit has completed 11 breeding seasons at Cheveley Park in Newmarket, proving to be a prolific source of winners as well as producing star sprinters Oxted and Rohaan.

Bred by Armstrong’s Highfield Farm and retained to race, Mayson was sent into training with Richard Fahey. Although he won twice as a juvenile, it was not until he was four that he developed into a truly top-class sprinter.

Following victories in the Listed Abernant Stakes and Group 3 Palace House Stakes, Mayson turned the 2012 edition of the Group 1 July Cup into a procession, crossing the line five lengths clear of his nearest challenger The Cheka.

His only subsequent outing came in the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye, in which he was headed in the final strides and beaten just a neck by Wizz Kid.

As a stallion, Mayson soon earned a reputation as an affordable source of tough, talented and versatile sprinters. His 230 individual winners and 28 black-type performers are headlined by the July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes winner Oxted. His other stakes winners include the dual Royal Ascot winner Rohaan and this season’s Group 3 Athasi Stakes winner Honey Girl.

Chveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson said: “It has been a wonderful partnership between Cheveley Park Stud and David and Emma Armstrong. However, we feel Mayson could now benefit from a change of scenery. His success rate of winners to runners remains solid and we wish Mayson continued success in the future.”

David Armstrong is undecided as to where Mayson, who stood this season for £6,000, will be relocated.

