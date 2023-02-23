'We conducted a fundamental review' - National Stud launches new course to replace diploma programme

The National Stud has launched a new Stud Management and Sales Consignment course, which will replace the former Diploma programme from September 2023.

Successful applicants will be based onsite in Newmarket from mid-September for 26 weeks and will receive training in all aspects of commercial stud management.

The renowned Evening Lecture Programme will continue as part of the course delivered during the breeding season; this remains open to industry professionals who wish to attend in person. There is only an online option for those based further afield.

The change has been influenced by the success of the Entry to Stud Employment programme, which started in 2018 and is jointly funded by the TBA and Racing Foundation. The nine-week residential course is followed by a six-month work placement which suits some students better than a longer period in a residential learning environment.

“We conducted a fundamental review of our education programme in 2022 with the aim of meeting recruitment challenges facing the industry across the board.” said chief executive Anna Kerr

“One piece of feedback we have had consistently is a concern around lack of income; our Level 2 is a better option for some students who would previously have enrolled on the Diploma course as they get into paid employment sooner.

“Taking that and other factors into account, we have made the decision to elevate the existing Diploma course, with a limited and more selective intake, and move to a September start date to take in the sales season, which is a hugely important part of the year.

“This means that we are not only producing a more rounded graduate but operating in line with the academic year, which is helpful for students leaving college and universities.”

Upon graduating, successful candidates will have a solid understanding of the working dynamics of a stud farm, including comprehensive knowledge of both the sales and breeding seasons, and be highly capable of progressing into full-time employment in the thoroughbred industry.

Qualifications achieved include:

1st4Sport Level 3 Certificate in Thoroughbred Stud Practices

1st4Sport Level 3 Award in the Principles of Transporting Horses by Road on Short Journeys

Emergency First Aid at Work and Manual Handling certificates

First term: September 18 – December 15, 2023

Candidates will be highly involved in all aspects of sales preparation for yearling, mare and foal sales, learning how to implement exercise regimes and of the presentation requirements expected when showcasing drafts to prospective buyers.

Trainees will also embark on paid placements with consignors for the Tattersalls October and December sales, providing first-hand experience of working at a sales complex.

Second term: January 3 – April 7, 2024

During the breeding season, there will be ample opportunity for participants to gain practical experience in foaling down mares, assist with breeding operations in the covering shed and care/work with the National Stud’s exciting stallion roster.

The practical stud work will be additionally complemented by rotations in the stud and nominations office, veterinary rounds, off-site trips, management training, career mentoring and relevant additional qualifications.

Graduates from the National Stud’s education programme include Ed Harper, Jane Chapple-Hyam, Angus Gold, Donna Vowles, Rachael Gowland, Mark Dean and many others.

Applicants must be 18 years or older by the course start date and have thoroughbred handling experience. International applicants are welcome if an appropriate visa is acquired. A part-time non-residential option is also available for this course - those interested should contact the stud.

