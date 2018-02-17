Racing Post Home
Bloodstock News JUMPS ACTION

Waiting Patiently becomes 14th Grade 1 winner for inimitable Flemensfirth

The seven-year-old landed the Ascot Chase

Waiting Patiently (right) and Cue Card fight out a thrilling finish to the Ascot Chase on Saturday
Waiting Patiently (right) and Cue Card fight out a thrilling finish to the Ascot Chase on Saturday
Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1
By Zoe Vicarage

The aptly named Waiting Patiently became the 14th Grade 1 winner for Beeches Stud stalwart Flemensfirth as the seven-year-old stormed to an emotional success for Ruth Jefferson in the Ascot Chase on Saturday.

Guided into contention by jockey Brian Hughes, Waiting Patiently surged passed old favourite Cue Card before clearing away to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

The victory took Waiting Patiently's tally over fences to six wins from as many starts. 

Vincent Finn bred Waiting Patiently out of the unraced Beneficial mare Rossavon, meaning he is a brother to the winning hurdler Walking In The Air.

Victory in the Ascot Chase saw Waiting Patiently become the first Grade 1 winner within the first three generations of his pedigree, though his family has already produced the Listed-placed performers Ciara's Prince, Coffee, Glen Money and Monoceros.

A graduate of the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale, Summer Bloodstock parted with €16,000 to secure him at the 2014 edition of the auction.

The seven-year-old is by Beeches Stud resident Flemensfirth, and joins the likes of Imperial Commander, Flemenstar and Tidal Bay as top-level performers sired by the 26-year-old son of Alleged.

Waiting Patiently joins Ainchea, Conrad Hastings and the Grade 1-winning hurdler One Track Mind as being bred on the Flemensfirth-Beneficial cross.

Vincent Finn bred Waiting Patiently out of the unraced Beneficial mare Rossavon, meaning he is a brother to the winning hurdler Walking In The Air

