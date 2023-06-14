Varian-trained sister to dual top-level winner among those set to turn heads at Newbury

Classic Times

Newbury 2.50, Thursday, Darley EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes

What’s of interest?

It’s a typically intriguing summer Thursday, with plenty of races in Britain and Ireland catching the eye, but this filly is arguably of as much individual note as anything making its debut, given she is a full-sister to Newspaperofrecord, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf - by a whopping six and three-quarter lengths - and Just A Game Stakes, both Grade 1s.

She raced for Klaravich Stables after being bought at Book 1 when consigned by her breeder Times of Wigan, via Goldford Stud, but Allan Belshaw’s operation has decided to keep Sunday Times’ latest runner by Lope De Vega, who makes her debut at Newbury for the Roger Varian stable and is the mount of Jim Crowley.

Any other news around Sunday Times?

The mare also produced, to Lawman, the Listed Cecil Frail Stakes winner Classical Times, who had her last run for Juddmonte having carried Belshaw’s colours until that point, while Daily Times, by Gleneagles, was a maiden winner for the owner-breeder and has since produced Specific Times, who could bid to make it third time lucky at Bath this weekend. Daily Times fetched 800,000gns from London Thoroughbred Services for Erdenheim at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2021.

Sunday Times herself was no slouch, winning the Group 3 Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster, having finished runner-up to Lightening Pearl in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes 12 months earlier.

Who does Classic Times have to beat?

Plenty, to be fair. The fact that Classic Times didn’t race at two and is starting out over a mile suggests she may be a slightly more classical type than some of her speedy relatives.

It’s a deep field against her, with 15 declared, most of whom have experience. Of those, Lose Yourself, Sea Of Thieves, Back See Daa, Value Added and Classic Times’s stablemate Tajalat are all conceivable winners, while fellow newcomers Sanction (St Albans Bloodstock homebred) and Without Remorse (Prince Faisal homebred) look interesting too.

All in all, it looks a novice contest worth keeping tabs on.

Read this next:

New consigning team off to flying start thanks to Blue Bresil stunner