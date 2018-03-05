Two from two as Group 1 hero Ulysses has first mares in foal

Dual Group 1 hero Ulysses, an exciting recruit to Cheveley Park Stud's roster for 2018, has had his first two mares successfully scanned in foal.

The first of the duo is the Cheveley Park-owned Oasis Dream mare Executrix, a half-sister to the operation's Matron Stakes heroine Echelon from the family of dual Group 1 heroine Integral. The second is the Niarchos homebred Dawning, a winning War Chant half-sister to Breeders' Cup Mile scorer Karakontie.

Cheveley Park Stud's managing director Chris Richardson said: "Mr and Mrs Thompson and Mrs Maria Niarchos-Gouaze and her family are delighted that Ulysses has had his first mares scanned in foal.

"Ulysses has a very exciting book of mares and in association with the Niarchos family, we all very much look forward to the future. One should remember that in the myth, Ulysses was a hero who won through in the end".

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute for the Niarchos family, Ulysses thrived as a four-year-old with Group 1 victories in the Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International. The son of Galileo and the Oaks winner Light Shift is standing this year's breeding season at a fee of £30,000.

