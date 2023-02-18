Turbo-charged sire power for the Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale

The Dubai Racing Club and Goffs have launched the online catalogue for the second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale, which will take place at Meydan as part of Dubai World Cup week.

A total of 73 two-year-olds have been selected for the invitation-only sale. It will be conducted by the Goffs team in the Meydan parade ring at 5pm on Tuesday, March 21 following the breeze which will be held at the Dubai Racing Club training track on Monday, March 20 at 7.45am.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, commenting on the publication, spoke about the vision behind the sale: "We always believed that the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to purchase young horses sourced from various farms and bloodstock sales worldwide based on studies of their attributes and pedigrees and with varieties that meet various needs and expectations."

The chairman of the Dubai Racing Club went on to add: "It offers potential buyers from the region select runners that save them the hassles of travelling and shopping around and offers them select runners at competitive prices in a venue so close to numerous vibrant racing centres."

As expected for a sale of this nature, the sire profile is high with the entries including offspring of the world's leading sires both on turf and dirt including Tapit, Gun Runner, Bernardini, Not This Time, No Nay Never, Into Mischief, Curlin, Medaglia d'Oro, Sea The Stars and More Than Ready.

European first-season sires represented in the catalogue include Advertise, Masar, Ten Sovereigns and Too Darn Hot while their North American counterparts are led by the Grade 1 winners Audible, Mitole, Mor Spirit and Yoshida.

To date 11 individual winners have emerged from the inaugural Dubai Breeze-Up Sale with the headline-makers so far including Labeling, a son of Frankel, who was sold by Church Farm and Horse Park Stud to Big Red Farm in Japan. A winner at two, he was also third in the Grade 1 Futurity Stakes. Last weekend's Group 3 UAE 2,000 Guineas third Mr Raj by Bolt D'Oro was also sold at the initial sale, by Gaybrook Lodge.

"Buoyed by the success of year one, the breeze-up consignors went to the world’s leading yearling sales with this year’s Dubai Breeze-Up firmly in their sights and our selection team led by Tom Taaffe and Nick Nugent has worked with them to compile a catalogue of unrivalled quality that will appeal to all Middle Eastern and international buyers attending the Dubai World Cup.

"It is an honour for Goffs to conduct the Dubai Breeze-Up on behalf of the Dubai Racing Club and I wish to extend my thanks once again for the trust placed in the Goffs service by HH Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum and his team whilst we salute the vison of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in adding this sale to the iconic Dubai World Cup Meeting. We look forward to building on the success so far and to a spectacular renewal of the Dubai Breeze Up Sale at Meydan next month”.

Potential purchasers, whether intending to bid online or in person, will be required to register with the Dubai Racing Club and that facility will be available from 1 March.

